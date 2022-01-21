ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

GUESS USA Taps Eli Russell Linnetz for Rebrand

Hypebae
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleGUESS‘ sublabel GUESS USA has enlisted Eli Russell Linnetz of ERL as part of its rebranding initiative. Linnetz, who was nominated for last year’s CFDA Awards, has worked with a wide range of celebrities including...

hypebae.com

Footwear News

Kanye West Goes Monochrome in All-Black With His Favorite Red Wing Boots, Skinny Jeans and Leather Jacket

Kanye West continues to give a lesson in making monochromatic clothes look sleek. The “Love Lockdown” rapper was spotted yesterday while out and about in Los Angeles in an all-black ensemble. West opted for a black oversized leather jacket that featured extra-long sleeves and two front pockets. Underneath, he wore a neutral-colored T-shirt that helped pull his outfit together nicely. On the lower half, he chose a pair of black skinny jeans that fit within his one-color vibe. When it came down to the shoes, West slipped his feet into a pair of tall black Red Wing boots. These boots have been...
Footwear News

Choreographer Parris Goebel Dances In the Rain for Ugg’s Newest Launch

Ugg is dancing in the rain in its latest campaign for its spring ’22 rain boot collection. Influential choreographer Parris Goebel, who has worked with Jennifer Lopez, Rihanna, Kanye West, and Ariana Grande, just to name a few, is the face of the new campaign. Goebel, who first appeared in the fall 2021 Ugg Apparel campaign titled, is seen in this new series of photos and videos with fellow dancers Taja Riley and Yuliana Maldonado. “Every day, I tell my story in every way I can,” Goebel said in a statement. “The way I walk, talk, dress, move. I am constantly evolving...
Popculture

Kanye West and Julia Fox Pack on the PDA in New Intimate Photo

Julia Fox has not been shy about sharing intimate PDA photos with Kanye West. The Uncut Gems star shared another one on her Instagram Story Wednesday. West, 44, and Fox, 31, confirmed their relationship earlier this month when Fox wrote an article for Interview Magazine. The latest photo, shared by...
Hypebae

Meet Snif, the Perfume and Candle Brand That Aims To Be the Best in Modern Fragrance

Founded by Phil Riportella and Bryan Edwards, Snif has expanded its perfume catalog with the new genderless Fragrance Collection 3. The range is comprised of three scents that range from smoky and sweet, to juicy and warm. “Burning Bridges” is infused with tobacco and spices, and features a blend of rose absolute, iris and Madagascar vanilla. Meanwhile, “Natural Talent” boasts notes of apricot, clementine and iris blend, and is finished with suede and cashmere wood. “Show Pony” is a warm, smooth scent that comes with amber, sandalwood, black tea and dark resins.
Hypebae

Louis Vuitton Introduces the New LV Trainer 2

Louis Vuitton honored Virgil Abloh‘s legacy with a collection inspired by Abloh’s most ground-breaking designs across his eight seasons with LV. While most of the footwear presented at the Thursday show was archival, new LV x Nike Air Force 1 colorways were introduced as well as a new trainer silhouette dubbed the Trainer 2.
CinemaBlend

More Of Ye's Lyrics Under The Microscope, As Reports Allege Kim Kardashian Is Not Too Happy

By now, we all know that Kanye West is not one to hold back when it comes to his thoughts about wanting his family back together, or pretty much anything. So, it should come as no surprise to any of us that more of his lyrics are now under the microscope, as a new report alleges that his soon-to-be ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, is none too pleased with his comments about how she raises their four kids.
Footwear News

Emily Ratajkowski Gets a Major Height Boost in Platform Heels While Modeling a Menswear Blazer on the AMI Runway

Emily Ratajkowski hit the runway in a sleek look. The model appeared on the catwalk for AMI’s fall 2022 collection on Wednesday. The fashion show, part of Paris Fashion Week, showcased pieces created by AMI designer Alexandre Mattiussi. The collection featured lots of black and white with small pops of color. EmRata wore a black slip top and a black mini skirt in the show, with a black oversized menswear blazer over top. Her dark hair was parted down the middle and worn straight. She carried a black top-handle bag. The new author slipped into platform heels. She wore black patent leather...
Hypebae

Where To Buy BLACKPINK Jisoo's Fuzzy Bucket Hat

With the snowy weather taking over cities like Seoul, BLACKPINK‘s Jisoo is staying stylish and cozied up in a warm, fuzzy bucket hat this season. The K-pop musician, who is currently starring in Disney‘s new K-drama series Snowdrop, took to Instagram to share her latest fit. A global ambassador for Dior, the artist wears the house’s Small Vibe Hobo bag in white, which is accompanied by a varsity-style jacket. She finishes off her look with a black face mask, contrasted with a white hat.
AFP

Tears for Virgil Abloh at posthumous Paris show

There were tears on the catwalk on Thursday as the final Louis Vuitton show by US designer Virgil Abloh, whose death shocked the industry last year, drew rapturous applause at Paris Fashion Week. The multi-talented DJ, architect and designer died in November at the age of 41 following a private battle with cancer. A close associate of Kanye West, Abloh was the first black American to be named creative director of a top French fashion house and brought streetwear and a less elitist approach to the world of luxury. His final menswear show was built around an elaborate "Dreamhouse" concept with elaborately dressed angels and breakdancing models.
Hypebae

Louis Vuitton Remembers Virgil Abloh With Men's FW22 Collection

Virgil Abloh made history when he was tapped as the first Black artistic director of Louis Vuitton Menswear in 2018. Since his groundbreaking appointment, the late trailblazing visionary left an indelible impact on the world of fashion and streetwear, so it is only fitting that the designer’s last collection for the luxury brand be released with pomp and circumstance.
Hypebae

Trompe L'oeil Takes Over Glenn Martens' Y/Project FW22 Show

Appointed as Jean Paul Gaultier Couture’s single-season creative director, Glenn Martens showcased a collection filled with trompe l’oeil and denim for Y/Project‘s Fall/Winter 2022 show. Staged in a giant warehouse space in Paris, the runway starred the designer’s friends Camille Bidault-Waddington and Olivier Theyskens alongside models dressed...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Hypebae

Rihanna Steps Out in Custom Rolex King Midas Watch

Always one to be ahead of trends, Rihanna has debuted a customized Rolex King Midas watch, while out on the town with her equally stylish beau A$AP Rocky. The Fenty Beauty mogul is never shy about adorning herself with icy diamonds and jewels alike, so her timepieces should be no different. Rihanna paired the 18 karat yellow gold watch with a monogrammed, oversized puffer vest and a Y2K-inspired wrap skirt. The monochromatic brown look was topped off with a silk scarf worn as a balaclava, amber-tinted aviator shades and strappy gold heels.
CELEBRITIES
Hypebae

Zara Spotlights Emerging Designer Susan Fang in Latest Collab

Following its team-up with Korean brand ADERERROR, Zara has now tapped emerging designer Susan Fang to celebrate Lunar New Year. For those unfamiliar, Fang is a Central Saint Martins graduate who began her eponymous label with glass bead accessories handmade by her and her family in China. For her Fall/Winter 2021 season she spotlighted the local residents of Inner Mongolia, and showcased a range of colorful tulle dresses for her Spring/Summer 2022 “AIR” runway.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Hypebae

Gucci x Superplastic Announce Collaboration Dubbed "SUPERGUCCI"

After teasing their team-up earlier this month, Gucci and Superplastic have now unveiled more details on their joint project. As anticipated, this will mark the luxury house’s expansion into the world of NFTs and the metaverse, joining names like adidas Originals, JW Anderson and Balenciaga. Titled “SUPERGUCCI,” the collaboration...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Zendaya Sees Stripes in ’90s Vintage Dress and Hidden Heels at ‘Euphoria’ Premiere

Zendaya earned her stripes at the season 2 premiere of HBO’s “Euphoria.” The Emmy Award-winning actress posed ahead of the red carpet in a vintage Valentino dress, as captured on Instagram by FNAA Style Influencer of the Year winner Law Roach. The strapless Spring 1992 number, originally worn by Linda Evangelista, featured a slim fit and a scalloped neckline. The piece also included vertical black and white stripes for a streamlined appearance. Roach completed Zendaya’s look with diamond drop earrings and rings. Though the “Dune” actress’ shoes weren’t visible, she likely wore a pair of coordinating Christian Louboutin pumps. Pointed-toe pairs of...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Elon Musk’s Supermodel Mother Maye Goes Bold in Red Silky Dress and Crystal Buckled Pumps

Maye Musk, supermodel and mother to Elon Musk, rang in the new year in festive fashion while celebrating in Switzerland. While being snapped by friends, Musk wore a bold red knee-length dress. The silky number featured long balloon sleeves, as well as a button-up silhouette with a triangular neckline. Musk layered the piece over a black turtleneck sweater and sheer black tights. Her look was complete with clear glasses and gold and black drop earrings,  as well as a tortoiseshell Dolce & Gabbana handbag. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maye Musk (@mayemusk) When it came to shoes, the...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Paris Hilton Redefines Honeymoon Style in Neon Skirt, Pink Wig & Classic Flats

Leave it to Paris Hilton to give painting a glamorous makeover, as seen from her honeymoon in the Maldives with husband Carter Reum. The “Paris in Love” star shared a new video on Instagram Reels, painting canvases overlooking the ocean while wearing a hot pink zip-up swimsuit. The bold number featured long sleeves, as well as a high neckline. Hilton layered the garment with a matching sheer midi skirt, which featured a pleated texture. Her ensemble was complete with a short pale pink bob-shaped wig and neon green Versace sunglasses for a whimsical touch. View this post on Instagram A post...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Paris Jackson Takes a Sheer Risk in Silky Bustier Dress, Kimono and Platform Boots at Carversteak Vegas Launch Party

Paris Jackson embraced a sultry look at the opening celebration of Carversteak at Resorts World Las Vegas in Las Vegas last night. The “American Horror Stories” actress posed in a collared nude minidress. The silky number featured a bustier top, which extended into a sheer draped asymmetric skirt with a black dragon print. The daughter of Michael Jackson layered the piece with a flowing kimono, which featured a matching nude hue and dragon print. Her outfit was complete with a pendant necklace, mismatched earrings, rings and a Bulgari handbag. When it came to shoes, the “Scream” actress opted for platform boots. Her...
BEAUTY & FASHION

