GUESS USA Taps Eli Russell Linnetz for Rebrand

By now, we all know that Kanye West is not one to hold back when it comes to his thoughts about wanting his family back together, or pretty much anything. So, it should come as no surprise to any of us that more of his lyrics are now under the microscope, as a new report alleges that his soon-to-be ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, is none too pleased with his comments about how she raises their four kids.

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO