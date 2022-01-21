ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Diego Gadea Wrestling Invitational to be held outside in Ed Doherty Stadium

By Andy Morales
allsportstucson.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article25 teams on the boy’s side and 14 from the girls are scheduled to take part in the Diego Gadea Invitational taking place at Salpointe on Friday and Saturday. This invitational will have a twist with all bouts scheduled to be competed on six mats placed outside in Ed Doherty...

Blue skies for the Diego Gadea Invitational

The 10th Annual Diego Gadea Invitational is taking place outside in the Ed Doherty Stadium and the final rounds are schedule fro Saturday afternoon. Andy Morales was recognized by the AIA as the top high school reporter in 2014, he was awarded the Ray McNally Award in 2017, a 2019 AZ Education News award winner and he has been a youth, high school and college coach for over 30 years. He was the first in Arizona to write about high school beach volleyball and high school girls wrestling. His own children have won multiple state high school championships and were named to all-state teams. Competing in hockey, basketball, baseball and track & field in high school, his unique perspective can only be found here and on AZPreps365.com. Andy is the Southern Arizona voting member of the Ed Doherty Award, recognizing the top football player in Arizona, and he was named a Local Hero by the Tucson Weekly for 2016. Andy was named an Honorary Flowing Wells Caballero in 2019, became a member of the Sunnyside Los Mezquites Cross Country Hall of Fame in 2021 and he was a member of the Amphi COVID-19 Blue Ribbon Committee and he earned a Distinguished Service Award from Amphitheater. Contact Andy Morales at amoralesmytucson@yahoo.com.
