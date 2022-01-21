NEC, Horizon still having forfeits because of COVID

Hall of Famer Clark Gillies, a stalwart on the New York Islanders' dynasty that won four straight Stanley Cup championships in the early 1980s, has died. He was 67. The Islanders announced Gillies' death Friday night, with team president and general manager Lou Lamoriello saying “the entire Islanders community is devastated by the loss.” The team did not say where Gillies died or provide a cause of death.

NHL ・ 14 HOURS AGO