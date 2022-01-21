NEC, Horizon still having forfeits because of COVID

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Malik Hall scored 14 points and No. 14 Michigan State beat No. 8 Wisconsin 86-74 on Friday night to snap the Badgers’ seven-game winning streak. Max Christie, Tyson Walker and A.J. Hoggard scored 12 points apiece for the Spartans (15-3, 6-1 Big Ten), who shot 53% (29 of 55) from the field.
STORRS, CONN. (AP) — UConn's 71-38 win over Seton Hall on Friday night kept alive one of the most improbable and impressive streaks in sports. The ninth-ranked Huskies, who lost at Oregon on Monday night, have not dropped consecutive games since March of 1993, long before any of their current players were born. The streak spans 1,037 games.
The new year has brought new faces to the U.S. women's national team. The back-to-back World Cup champions opened their January camp in Austin, Texas, with 14 players who have fewer than 12 appearances for the United States.
LONDON (AP) — Play was suspended for nearly 20 minutes in the first half of a Premier League match between Brentford and Wolverhampton on Saturday because a drone was hovering above the field. The referee instructed players to leave the field in the 34th minute at Brentford Community Stadium...
Hall of Famer Clark Gillies, a stalwart on the New York Islanders' dynasty that won four straight Stanley Cup championships in the early 1980s, has died. He was 67. The Islanders announced Gillies' death Friday night, with team president and general manager Lou Lamoriello saying “the entire Islanders community is devastated by the loss.” The team did not say where Gillies died or provide a cause of death.
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears interviewed 1985 championship team member Leslie Frazier for their head coaching vacancy Friday and Kansas City Chiefs executive director of player personnel Ryan Poles for their general manager job. Frazier, a cornerback on Chicago's only Super Bowl-winning team, coached Minnesota to...
Florida A&M senior guard M. J. Randolph (#3), the SWAC's leading scorer (20.6 ppg.) led the Rattlers to two wins. FAMU has big games Saturday hosting conference co-leader Alcorn State and Monday entertaining Jackson State.
ASPEN, Colo. (AP) — Shaun White is one of four defending gold medalists named to the U.S. snowboarding team Friday, along with Chloe Kim, Jamie Anderson and Red Gerard. Only White had to sweat out his spot on the team after a difficult month of qualifying that included a bout with COVID-19 and an injured ankle.
CORTINA D'AMPEZZO, Italy (AP) — If she can stay upright, stay within the gates, there’s no beating Sofia Goggia in downhill these days. That’s why she’s an overwhelming favorite to repeat as Olympic champion at next month’s Beijing Games. A week after crashing at high...
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Confetti fell and Stephen Curry flexed. He danced and celebrated a January victory against the lowly Rockets as if it were a playoff game in May. Oh how the Golden State Warriors needed this one. Curry needed this one.
