Public Health

NEC, Horizon still having forfeits because of COVID

Frankfort Times
 1 day ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Linda Cimino hasn't lost a Northeast Conference game...

www.ftimes.com

Frankfort Times

No. 14 Michigan State ends No. 8 Wisconsin's 7-game streak

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Malik Hall scored 14 points and No. 14 Michigan State beat No. 8 Wisconsin 86-74 on Friday night to snap the Badgers’ seven-game winning streak. Max Christie, Tyson Walker and A.J. Hoggard scored 12 points apiece for the Spartans (15-3, 6-1 Big Ten), who shot 53% (29 of 55) from the field.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Frankfort Times

No. 9 UConn thumps Seton Hall 71-38, avoids rare losing skid

STORRS, CONN. (AP) — UConn's 71-38 win over Seton Hall on Friday night kept alive one of the most improbable and impressive streaks in sports. The ninth-ranked Huskies, who lost at Oregon on Monday night, have not dropped consecutive games since March of 1993, long before any of their current players were born. The streak spans 1,037 games.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Frankfort Times

Young players highlight first US women's camp of 2022

The new year has brought new faces to the U.S. women's national team. The back-to-back World Cup champions opened their January camp in Austin, Texas, with 14 players who have fewer than 12 appearances for the United States.
AUSTIN, TX
Frankfort Times

Drone causes brief suspension of play in EPL match

LONDON (AP) — Play was suspended for nearly 20 minutes in the first half of a Premier League match between Brentford and Wolverhampton on Saturday because a drone was hovering above the field. The referee instructed players to leave the field in the 34th minute at Brentford Community Stadium...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Health
Public Health
Basketball
Coronavirus
Sports
Frankfort Times

Islanders 1980s dynasty star Clark Gillies dies at 67

Hall of Famer Clark Gillies, a stalwart on the New York Islanders' dynasty that won four straight Stanley Cup championships in the early 1980s, has died. He was 67. The Islanders announced Gillies' death Friday night, with team president and general manager Lou Lamoriello saying “the entire Islanders community is devastated by the loss.” The team did not say where Gillies died or provide a cause of death.
NHL
Frankfort Times

Bears interview Frazier for coaching job, Poles for GM spot

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears interviewed 1985 championship team member Leslie Frazier for their head coaching vacancy Friday and Kansas City Chiefs executive director of player personnel Ryan Poles for their general manager job. Frazier, a cornerback on Chicago's only Super Bowl-winning team, coached Minnesota to...
NFL
HBCU Gameday

HBCU Hoops Rundown: Div. 1 games of Jan. 15-26

Florida A&M senior guard M. J. Randolph (#3), the SWAC's leading scorer (20.6 ppg.) led the Rattlers to two wins. FAMU has big games Saturday hosting conference co-leader Alcorn State and Monday entertaining Jackson State. The post HBCU Hoops Rundown: Div. 1 games of Jan. 15-26 appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Frankfort Times

White 1 of 4 US snowboarders to defend Olympic titles

ASPEN, Colo. (AP) — Shaun White is one of four defending gold medalists named to the U.S. snowboarding team Friday, along with Chloe Kim, Jamie Anderson and Red Gerard. Only White had to sweat out his spot on the team after a difficult month of qualifying that included a bout with COVID-19 and an injured ankle.
SPORTS
Frankfort Times

Olympic favorite Goggia wins in Cortina despite wild run

CORTINA D'AMPEZZO, Italy (AP) — If she can stay upright, stay within the gates, there’s no beating Sofia Goggia in downhill these days. That’s why she’s an overwhelming favorite to repeat as Olympic champion at next month’s Beijing Games. A week after crashing at high...
SPORTS
Ski Report

Ski Report

Chestnut Mountain — Wed 9:54a machine groomed 20 - 44 base 22 of 22 trails 100% open, 4 of 9 lifts, Mon/Tue: 9a-4p Wed/Thu: 9a-9p Fri: 9a-10p Sat: 9a-10p Sun: 9a-9p. Four Lakes Snowsports — Wed 9:22a machine groomed 20 - 20 base 4 of 6 trails, 67% open, 1 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 4p-9p; Sat: 10a-9p Sun: 10a-7p.
LIFESTYLE
Frankfort Times

Curry hits winning jumper, Warriors beat Rockets 105-103

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Confetti fell and Stephen Curry flexed. He danced and celebrated a January victory against the lowly Rockets as if it were a playoff game in May. Oh how the Golden State Warriors needed this one. Curry needed this one.
NBA

