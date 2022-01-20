ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Educating through agriculture at Alfred State College

By Country Editor
countryfolks.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of Allegany County’s greatest assets is the Center for Organic and Sustainable Agriculture at Alfred State College (ASC). Founded in 1908, the agricultural program at ASC has grown to include an organic dairy herd. ASC’s farm is located on State Route 244 in the Town of Alfred, overlooking the surrounding...

countryfolks.com

Daily Advocate

Rednour student teaching at Versailles Agriculture Education Program

VERSAILLES — Alexa Rednour, a senior at The Ohio State University studying Agriscience Education with a minor in Production Agriculture, is currently conducting her student teaching at the Versailles High School Agriculture Education Department with Dena Wuebker serving as her cooperating teacher. Rednour is originally from Butler County, Ohio, where she graduated from Edgewood High School and was a member of the Edgewood-Butler Tech FFA Chapter. While in FFA, she was involved in the General Livestock CDE as well as having multiple SAEs including job placement at TSC, research over feed efficiency in poultry, and entrepreneurship where she raised market goats, chickens, ducks, and rabbits. Rednour was part of her high school softball and golf teams. After high school, she began her college career at Ohio State ATI in Wooster, Ohio, and then transferred to the Columbus campus her junior year. When not in school, she enjoys hanging out with friends and family, cooking, and being outdoors.
VERSAILLES, OH
vt.edu

College of Agriculture and Life Science and Virginia Cooperative Extension at the roots of the Virginia Tech Sesquicentennial

From: College of Agriculture and Life Science and Virginia Cooperative Extension. The College of Agriculture and Life Sciences and Virginia Cooperative Extension are all about roots. Roots allow plants to grow and sustain us. Roots run through generations of family farms that shape communities. Roots in Virginia's agricultural industry continue...
VIRGINIA STATE
southeastagnet.com

Florida Beef Industry Discussed with Agricultural Educators

The mission of the Florida Association of Agricultural Educators (FAAE) is to promote excellence in the Florida agriculture education community by supporting the continuous improvement of Agriscience teachers. And last week, FAAE held their winter conference where DeAnne Maples, director of education & promotion for the Florida Beef Council (FBC) was a speaker. She was able to talk to them about the beef industry in the state and lead the group on a ranch tour.
FLORIDA STATE
drgnews.com

American Farm Bureau Foundation partners with Nationwide to foster agriculture education

The American Farm Bureau Foundation for Agriculture is making agriculture education resources more accessible to classrooms across the country. Thanks to generous support from Nationwide, 300 educators will be selected to receive educator packs that include one copy of the Ag Foundation’s 2022 Book of the Year, “How to Grow a Monster,” one copy of the accompanying educator guide, and a set of 30 school garden ag mags for educational use.
AGRICULTURE
countryfolks.com

Environmental stewardship awarded at Canon Dairy

The National Dairy Farmers Assuring Responsible Management (FARM) program announced the first winners of the FARM Excellence Awards. Emily Yeiser Stepp, vice president of FARM, stated, “We are grateful for the quality of program participants and all those who go above and beyond with the FARM program.”. FARM was...
AGRICULTURE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
richlandsource.com

Plymouth agriculture education classes work with 'Manna for Many' project

PLYMOUTH -- Plymouth Agricultural Education classes in November helped to fill bags of total protein vegetable soup during their class period for the "Manna for Many" project. "Manna for Many" is a non-profit organization that operates strictly from donations. The organization provides nourishment to the hungry throughout the world, in times of famine or natural disaster.
PLYMOUTH, OH
TheSpoon

Soli Organic to Advance Indoor, Soil-Based Agriculture Through Selective Breeding, AI, and Machine Learning

Soli Organic (previously known as Shenandoah Growers) is an agriculture company that operates indoor growing operations to produce organic culinary herbs. Today, the company announced two new partnerships with Rutgers University and AI/IoT company Koidra that will help enhance its cost advantage and increase the accessibility and affordability of its products.
AGRICULTURE
pct.edu

College to increase capacity for LPNs seeking RN education

Pennsylvania College of Technology has expanded enrollment to increase its capacity to educate licensed practical nurses seeking advancement to a registered nursing license, consequently meeting the increasing need for RNs in the workforce. The college will begin offering students acceptance into its LPN-to-RN major twice each year – in December...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
Mendota Reporter

First State Bank sets annual Agriculture Business Conference

MENDOTA – First State Bank, Mendota, announces a special conference for area farmers. The 22nd Annual First State Bank Ag Conference is scheduled for 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 27 at the Mendota Civic Center. Starting the program will be Matt Friedlein. A Mendota native, Friedlein is a meteorologist of...
MENDOTA, IL
APG of Wisconsin

LCO Ojibwe College announces agriculture, natural resources scholarship

Lac Courte Oreilles Ojibwe College (LCOOC) has announced a new scholarship supporting students in the agriculture and natural resources degree program. An anonymous donation has created a fund that will allow for 25 $1,000 scholarships offered in each fall and spring semester of the course of the next 12 years.
AGRICULTURE
nwmissouri.edu

Bolin honors family through gift to Agricultural Learning Center

As the owner of an auto and truck parts business his grandfather started in 1951, Rob Bolin came to know the importance of agriculture to northwest Missouri. “Most of my customers are agricultural-based,” said Bolin, a 1983 Northwest graduate and long-time owner of Bolin Auto and Truck Parts in St. Joseph, Missouri. “My ‘fleet’ is the successful farmer today who has multiple semitrucks, numerous tractors and an assortment of different vehicles. Those agriculture fleets are vital to our business.”
MARYVILLE, MO
The Conversation U.S.

What is bioengineered food? An agriculture expert explains

The U.S. Department of Agriculture defines bioengineered food as food that “contains detectable genetic material that has been modified through certain lab techniques that cannot be created through conventional breeding or found in nature.” If that definition sounds familiar, it is because it is essentially how genetically modified organisms, or GMOs, are defined – common vocabulary many people use and understand. On Jan. 1, 2022, the USDA implemented a new U.S. bioengineered food disclosure standard. Shoppers are seeing labels on food products with the terms “bioengineered” or “derived from bioengineering” printed on a green seal with the sun shining down...
AGRICULTURE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Agriculture secretary pressed about pandemic relief funds for farmers

WASHINGTON — Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack faced questions on how his agency is doling out emergency pandemic aid and fostering collaboration with historically Black colleges during a Thursday hearing before the House Agriculture Committee. Committee Chairman David Scott, a Georgia Democrat, asked Vilsack for “critical updates on the implementation of pandemic relief programs, including the […] The post Agriculture secretary pressed about pandemic relief funds for farmers appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
AGRICULTURE
countryfolks.com

Biologicals improve corn management

Increasing yields should always be a priority to any corn grower. At Cornell’s virtual Corn Congress, Connor Sible of the Department of Crop Sciences at the University of Illinois presented “Understanding Biologicals for Improved Corn Management” to share his findings. “Regardless of where you are in ag,...
AGRICULTURE

