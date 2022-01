The No. 7 Virginia men’s tennis team opened the 2022 dual match season with a 7-0 sweep against Liberty on Thursday at the Boar’s Head Sports Club. Virginia was scheduled to play a doubleheader, taking on Richmond (0-0) in the second match of the day, but that contest has been rescheduled for Saturday, Jan. 22 at 11 a.m.

