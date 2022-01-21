ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fit Families 5K Your Way Trail Run

Grab your kids and their running shoes and join us for...

skiddle.com

Ravin’ Fit is the best way to stay fit and smash your January goals

Let’s not kid ourselves, we’ve all put on a few unwanted pounds over Christmas. When you consider Christmas dinner, the pudding, the numerous alcoholic bevs, the naps and the lounging around in bed or on the sofa until mid-afternoon, it’s no surprise really. It was a lovely indulgent treat that was well overdue, but now January is in full swing and we’ve got resolutions to meet and goals to smash.
WORKOUTS
backpacker.com

This Tempo Workout Is the Secret to Staying Trail Fit in the Offseason

Become a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks. *Outside memberships are billed annually. Print subscriptions available to U.S. residents only. More Details. During the winter, focused training can help ensure your next hiking season will be even better than the last—and help snowsport performance, too. Tempo...
WORKOUTS
runningmagazine.ca

How to train for your first 5K

If you’re just getting into running, completing your first 5K might seem a bit scary or intimidating, especially if you haven’t run since your teacher made you do laps during high school gym. The good news is, if you stay consistent with your running schedule, you can be ready to tackle your first 5K in a matter of weeks. Not sure how to get started? Allow us to help out.
WORKOUTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Running Shoes#Trail
tbnewsandlifestyles.com

Jazzercise Your Way To Fitness!

Can dancing, punching, and lifting with a group instead of solo really help you go from “dreading it” to “feeling it” when it comes. to exercising? Science points to plenty of benefits of group fitness classes. Here are just a few that might convince you to break a sweat with your squad—and may keep you from hitting snooze on your morning alarm!
WORKOUTS
Emerald Media

Fun Ways to Get Fit

Regular physical activity is important for both mental and physical wellbeing, but exercising shouldn’t feel like a punishment. Staying active is difficult for a lot of people because they find things like running or weightlifting boring and sometimes painful, and it's hard to find energy and motivation to do something every day if it’s not fun. Going to the gym for the first time can also be nerve wracking and overwhelming. The truth is, being active can mean a lot more than spending an hour at the gym, and there are lots of fun and creative ways to get your blood pumping if typical forms of exercise are not accessible or fun for you. At the end of the day, any form of activity is good. Since you’ll hopefully stay active the rest of your life, pick something that makes you happy!
WORKOUTS
outsidemagazine

The Best New Running Shoe for Every Type of Trail

Welcome. We’re your trail shoemeliers, and we’ll be serving you today. You choose the trail, and we’ll find the perfect shoe to complement it. More than 25 years of testing off-road shoes on all types of trails have given us the knowledge and expertise to find a shoe that offers the right combination of upper, sole, tread, stack height, rocker, and lacing system for your specific surface, footing, slope, and weather condition. Of course, terrain and conditions are only part of the equation—distance, pace, fitness level, experience, and ride preferences also affect shoe choice—but these broad trail categories and shoe recommendations should help narrow your search.
APPAREL
CNET

Want to run a 5K in 2022? Here's how to get started

Whether you're a runner who's taken some time off or you consider yourself a total newbie, setting a goal to run a 5K (aka 3.1 miles) is a great way to start the new year. Even though training for a 5K is not quite the same commitment as training for a longer race like a marathon, it still requires strategy and planning in order to pull it off safely.
WORKOUTS
KOLO TV Reno

Turning your fitness resolution into a habit

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - New Years fitness resolutions aren’t always easy to keep, but a local personal trainer has some tips to help. Justin Cutler, Results Manager at Anytime Fitness, says sometimes motivation just isn’t enough. “It’s about discipline and building sustainable habits,” said Cutler. “So things like...
RENO, NV
Pleasanton Express

Run with Your Heart 5K and 1 Mile Walk

The TRiCiTy Road Warriors and Poteet Rotary Club will host their third annual Run with Your Heart 5K and 1 Mile Run/ Walk on Saturday, Feb. 12. The event will be held at the Poteet Strawberry Festival grounds off of Highway 16. Come on out and brave the cold as...
POTEET, TX
GeekyGadgets

Apple Fitness+ gets Collections and Time to Run

Apple has announced that it is adding some new features to Apple Fitness+ from today, called Collections and Time to Run. Collections is a curated series of workouts and meditations and it includes things like 30-day challenge, Run Your First 5K and more. Fitness+ will introduce Collections, a curated series...
FITNESS
ABC 4

Stroller fitness with your baby in tow

Amanda Tripp Dorsey from Fit4Mom was on the show to tell us about the nation’s leading prenatal and postnatal fitness program! Fit4Mom provides fitness classes and a network of moms to support every stage of motherhood. From pregnancy, through postpartum and beyond, the fitness programs focus on strength in body, mind, and spirit.
FITNESS
kidsinthehouse.com

Fitting Fitness Into Your Busy Schedule

Maintaining an active and healthy lifestyle should be everyone’s goal. Regular exercises can act as a de-stressor, excellent mood lifter, enhance your sleeping habits, help fight diseases such as heart disease and high blood pressure, and improve overall health. Unfortunately, injecting regular fitness into their daily schedule can be challenging for busy parents and other family members. You want to strive at your workplace, spend time with the family, perform demanding tasks, attend to businesses and other projects, and maybe advance your education. Without proper planning, you can’t just find time for fitness easily.
WORKOUTS
runningmagazine.ca

On Apple Fitness+ you can now learn to run

Apple Fitness+ is changing the landscape of accessible fitness with their new Collections and Time to Run features, launching on the Apple Watch on Jan. 10. The new Fitness+ features make it easy to get motivated and stay active anytime and anywhere, with a complete library of high-quality and diverse content to train your mind and body.
YOGA
wdrb.com

Fitness Classroom can teach many ways to achieve your fitness goals

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Try a variety of workouts to see which could help you achieve your New Year's Resolution. WDRB's Keith Kaiser got an education at the Fitness Classroom in E-town. Fitness Classroom is a class based facility that offers a variety of workout experiences. Try Baby Boomer Power...
LOUISVILLE, KY
sweetwaternow.com

Bundle Up & Get Ready for the Frostbite 5K, 10K and Family Fun Run

The annual Frostbite 5K, 10K and Family Fun Run is set to take place on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at Expedition Island in Green River. **Register by February 3, 2022 to receive the early registration discount. MORE INFORMATION. The Pavilion will be open for the entire event, providing a place...
GREEN RIVER, WY
ashburnfirerescue.org

Run The Greenway – 5K, 10K, Kids Fun Run, and Virtual Race

Run local. Support local. Get ready to make a difference this year as you Run The Greenway and support local Loudoun Charities. On Saturday, May 7, 2022, the Dulles Greenway will host its second annual 5K,10K and Kids Fun Run race, Run the Greenway. The family friendly race is the only time the region’s commuters can legally speed on the roadway. The earlier you sign up, the more money you save, and the more time you have to fundraise to support our amazing local charities!
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
The Independent

Woman thanks man for not looking at her when she was squatting at the gym and people are divided

A woman has thanked one of her fellow gym members for not staring at her as she does squats, and she is sparking a debate on social media for doing so.In a TikTok video posted on 1 January, @libbychristensen was squatting on an exercise machine, as a man was sitting on a bench behind her. @libbychristensen ty for your service kind sir #gymtok #girlwholift #YerAWizard ♬ The Golden Girls - The Main Title Theme - TV Themes “I just need to shout out this man who was behind me while it was hack squatting bc I...
WORKOUTS

