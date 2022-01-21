Fit Families 5K Your Way Trail Run

Welcome. We’re your trail shoemeliers, and we’ll be serving you today. You choose the trail, and we’ll find the perfect shoe to complement it. More than 25 years of testing off-road shoes on all types of trails have given us the knowledge and expertise to find a shoe that offers the right combination of upper, sole, tread, stack height, rocker, and lacing system for your specific surface, footing, slope, and weather condition. Of course, terrain and conditions are only part of the equation—distance, pace, fitness level, experience, and ride preferences also affect shoe choice—but these broad trail categories and shoe recommendations should help narrow your search.
