Frontline 4.0 now includes comprehensive capabilities to create AR-based workflows in 2D and 3D on numerous devices to digitalize industrial processes across verticals. TeamViewer, a leading global provider of remote connectivity and workplace digitalization solutions, announced the fourth major release of its enterprise Augmented Reality (AR) platform, TeamViewer Frontline. Building on the software from the acquisition of Ubimax in 2020 and TeamViewer’s own AR development, the latest version now also integrates the technology of AR specialist Upskill and Mixed Reality (MR) pioneer Viscopic, which have been subsequently acquired in 2021. With this comprehensive AR offering, TeamViewer has been very recently recognized as the number one provider of enterprise AR solutions in Europe and globally achieving second rank according to reputable industry analyst firm ABI Research.

