The state Court of Appeals has slapped down efforts by the state Senate to withhold about 1,100 records related to the audit of the 2020 election. In a 14-page ruling Friday, the three-judge panel turned away arguments that the documents are protected by "legislative privilege." They said there is no evidence that the audit, ordered by Senate President Karen Fann, was in any way related to the official business of state lawmakers.

MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ ・ 20 HOURS AGO