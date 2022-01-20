BLACK ORPHEUS Is Headed To Broadway in 2023

LAS VEGAS (AP/WCCO) — Louie Anderson, a Minnesota-born actor and comedian, has died at age 68, according to the Associated Press. A native of St. Paul, Minnesota, Anderson was being treated for cancer in a Las Vegas hospital. He was diagnosed with a type of non-Hodgkin lymphoma. He won a 2016 Emmy for best-supporting actor for his unlikely role in the comedy “Baskets” as Christine Baskets, mom to twin sons played by Zach Galifianakis. Anderson received three consecutive Emmy nods for his performance. He was a familiar face elsewhere on TV, including as host of a revival of the game show “Family Feud” from 1999 to 2002, and on comedy specials and in frequent late-night talk show appearances. Anderson recently appeared in the comedy film “Coming 2 America,” the sequel to the Eddie Murphy 1980s smash film “Coming To America,” which was filmed in metro Atlanta. Click here for more info from CBS News.

