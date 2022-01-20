ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

BLACK ORPHEUS Is Headed To Broadway in 2023

By Kobi Kassal
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new musical stage adaptation of Black Orpheus is in the works, featuring a book by Pulitzer Prize winner Nilo Cruz, music by Grammy winner Sergio Mendes and direction and choreography by Tony Winner Sergio Trujullo. Currently, a developmental workshop and out-of-town regional theatre run are planned for this...

