Kings guard Tyrese Haliburton had quite a day Friday as he made his way back to his home state for Saturday’s game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Haliburton started the day by breaking some big news on Twitter after learning he had cleared NBA health and safety protocols in time to accompany the team to Wisconsin. He ended the day by getting his old No. 14 jersey retired in a planned ceremony at Oshkosh North High School, which is located about 90 miles north of Milwaukee.

NBA ・ 7 HOURS AGO