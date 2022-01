We read in John 1:1-5 where John is describing the deity of Christ. It says, “In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God. He was in the beginning with God. All things came into being through Him, and apart from Him not even one thing came into being that has come into being. In Him was life, and the life was the Light of mankind. And the Light shines in the darkness, and the darkness did not grasp it.”

RELIGION ・ 1 DAY AGO