Agriculture

Canopy temperature provides novel insights into potato yields and efficient water use

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new potato or sweetpotato variety represents only the “tip of the iceberg,” concealing hundreds, if not thousands, of hours invested in testing and developing that variety....

Using drones to select drought-tolerant sweetpotatoes

Droughts have long posed a threat to farmers in southern Africa, and models predict they will become more frequent, unpredictable, and intense as global warming continues. Drought-tolerant sweetpotato varieties have proven to be lifesavers for farmers who lose their maize or other crops for lack of rain. For this reason, more climate-resilient sweetpotato varieties with characteristics consumers want are urgently needed and this is why drought tolerance is a priority target at the regional sweetpotato breeding platform in Mozambique.
Irrigation technology is reducing water use

A recent report by USDA finds water use on irrigated land has significantly declined over the past 50 years. The Economic Research Service says advancements in well drilling and pumping technology cut water usage per acre by about 25 percent from 1969 to 2018. Total U.S. water withdrawals for irrigation...
Ways to Increase Your Hot Water System Efficiency

When you use a significant amount of hot water, improving the efficiency of your hot water system can save you a significant amount of money. At the very least, it will lead to more efficient production of hot water and raise your comfort levels. You don’t need to be an expert to improve your heat pump hot water system, gas, or electrical heating system. Regardless of the type of system you rely on, there are some simple solutions for improving the reliability and efficiency of your hot water.
Cultivated and wild pearl millet display contrasting patterns of abundance and co-occurrence in their root mycobiome

Fungal communities associated with roots play a key role in nutrient uptake and in mitigating the abiotic and biotic stress of their host. In this study, we characterized the roots mycobiome of wild and cultivated pearl millet [Pennisetum glaucum (L.) R. Br., synonym: Cenchrus americanus (L.) Morrone] in three agro-ecological areas of Senegal following a rainfall gradient. We hypothesized that wild pearl millet could serve as a reservoir of endophytes for cultivated pearl millet. We therefore analyzed the soil factors influencing fungal community structure and whether cultivated and wild millet shared the same fungal communities. The fungal communities associated with pearl millet were significantly structured according to sites and plant type (wild vs cultivated). Besides, soil pH and phosphorus were the main factors influencing the fungal community structure. We observed a higher fungal diversity in cultivated compared to wild pearl millet. Interestingly, we detected higher relative abundance of putative pathotrophs, especially plant pathogen, in cultivated than in wild millet in semi-arid and semi-humid zones, and higher relative abundance of saprotrophs in wild millet in arid and semi-humid zones. A network analysis based on taxa co-occurrence patterns in the core mycobiome revealed that cultivated millet and wild relatives had dissimilar groups of hub taxa. The identification of the core mycobiome and hub taxa of cultivated and wild pearl millet could be an important step in developing microbiome engineering approaches for more sustainable management practices in pearl millet agroecosystems.
Engineering students provide key insights for Habitat for Humanity

Engineering 333 started off unexpectantly. “It was very stressful at the start of the semester. There were many students who were utterly surprised,” said Duncan Waanders, a senior engineering major. “Mouths are open on day one,” said Matt Heun, the instructor of the course. “Students were saying there’s no...
Wing vehicle system collects garbage on water more efficiently

Researchers have developed an unmanned intelligent cleaning vehicle system that has a salvage range 10 times larger than traditional cleaning vehicles. "The system can significantly improve work efficiency, reduce labor costs and meet cleaning needs," said Dr. Yu Daoyang from the Hefei Institutes of Physical Science of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, who led the team.
Effects of water saving and nitrogen reduction on the yield, quality, water and nitrogen use efficiency of Isatis indigotica in Hexi Oasis

Isatis indigotica planting is the backbone of the medicinal industry in Hexi Oasis, Gansu. In order to solve the problems insufficient water resources and excessive application of nitrogen fertilizer in this area, this paper explored the irrigation and nitrogen levels that can meet the multiple goals of Isatis indigotica. The two-factor split-plot field experiment (2018"’2019) was conducted in Minle County, Gansu Province, China, which contains 9 treatments. There were three levels of irrigation water: W1(low), W2(medium), and W3(high). The soil moisture contents were 60"“70%, 70"“80%, and 80"“90% of the field water-holding capacity, respectively. The nitrogen application rate was classified into three levels, N1(low), N2(medium) and N3(high), which were 150, 200 and 250Â kgÂ N/ha, respectively. The standard local irrigation water amount and nitrogen application rate corresponded to W3N3. The results showed that the yield of Isatis indigotica increased first and then decreased with the increase of irrigation amount and nitrogen application rate, the yield of W2N2 is 12.2"“17.1% higher than that of W1N1, the yield of W3N3 was 12.1"“17.5% lower than that of W2N2. Saving water and reducing nitrogen can improve the quality of Isatis indigotica, compared with W3N3, the indigo, indirubin, (R,S)-epigoitrin and polysaccharides of W2N2 increased by 4.5"“5.9%, 2.7"“3.1%, 5.2"“6.0%, and 1.8"“2.1%, respectively. With the increase of nitrogen application rate, the water use efficiency (WUE) first increased and then decreased, as the irrigation volume increases, WUE decreases. Compared with W3N3, the WUE of W2N2 increased by 24.3"“27.2%. With the increase of water input, the nitrogen fertilizer use efficiency (NUE) first increased and then decreased, as the nitrogen application rate increases, NUE decreases. Compared with W3N3, the NUE of W2W2 increased by 31.8"“34.5%. Therefore, W2N2 can improve quality and increase water and nitrogen utilization efficiency on the basis of ensuring yield.
Gender inclusivity through maize breeding: a review of the issues and options for future engagement

Gender-responsive varietal development is seen as an important path to closing gender gaps in uptake of new maize varieties, which is hoped to reduce inequalities between men and women farmers. As such, maize breeders are urgently seeking evidence of gender-based differences in trait and varietal preferences. Evidence on such differences remains murky, suggesting the need for reflection on the gender and maize breeding research agenda.
Research Reflections: Coombs Provides Insight Into Key ASH Abstracts in CLL

Dr Coombs discusses research that was presented at the 2021 ASH Annual Meeting and Exposition in chronic lymphocytic leukemia, including that with covalent and noncovalent BTK inhibitors, COVID-19 vaccinations, and time-limited combinations. Welcome to OncLive On Air®! I’m your host today, Caroline Seymour. OncLive On Air® is a...
How to Use Text-Only Communication to Improve Virtual Work Efficiency

Virtual teams don't have the liberty to have face-to-face interactions like their in-office counterparts. They rely on various tools to communicate with one another from their remote locations. Due to the differences in locations and time zones, phone calls aren't always the best. Texting is a better alternative, as team...
New Bacteria in UK Waters as Temperatures Rise

Rising temperatures are causing a "growing diversity" of Vibrio bacteria in the sea around the UK, new research shows. The study, led by the University of Exeter, found two Vibrio species – Vibrio rotiferianus and Vibrio jasicida – that have never been recorded in UK waters before. These...
What is bioengineered food? An agriculture expert explains

The U.S. Department of Agriculture defines bioengineered food as food that “contains detectable genetic material that has been modified through certain lab techniques that cannot be created through conventional breeding or found in nature.” If that definition sounds familiar, it is because it is essentially how genetically modified organisms, or GMOs, are defined – common vocabulary many people use and understand. On Jan. 1, 2022, the USDA implemented a new U.S. bioengineered food disclosure standard. Shoppers are seeing labels on food products with the terms “bioengineered” or “derived from bioengineering” printed on a green seal with the sun shining down...
Use mulch for beauty and weed, temperature control

Early in the gardening year is the best time to tackle some gardening tasks before we go all-in planting our color and vegetables. Mulching your landscape beds should be at the top of that spring checklist. There are lots of options when it comes to mulching material, including pine bark,...
Digital phenotyping technologies set to take off across CGIAR

New and more accessible digital phenotyping technologies and methods can help breeding programs collect data faster and better. EiB is partnering across CGIAR to expand, accelerate and streamline adoption. In the last few years, there has been a tool, technique and technology revolution in phenotyping. To ensure these are better...
Deriving location intelligence insights using SafeGraph

SafeGraph provides dynamic location based data. Let’s use this to derive research insights. On their website, SafeGraph mentions they have over 11M+ records for Points of Interest (POI) including data on location, brands, etc. Looking at the documentation, there are basically 3 kinds of data sets: places, geometry, and patterns (they recently introduced a new Spend data set as well). In this article I’m going to walkthrough a location based use-case of SafeGraph data, combining the 3 main types of data.
