ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Using drones to select drought-tolerant sweetpotatoes

cgiar.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDroughts have long posed a threat to farmers in southern Africa, and models predict they will become more frequent, unpredictable,...

www.cgiar.org

Comments / 0

Related
cgiar.org

Canopy temperature provides novel insights into potato yields and efficient water use

A new potato or sweetpotato variety represents only the “tip of the iceberg,” concealing hundreds, if not thousands, of hours invested in testing and developing that variety. As scientists at CIP work to produce better performing varieties to help the world’s smallholder farmers, we must first test these varieties under a wide range of conditions with regard to moisture, temperature and soil conditions.
AGRICULTURE
cgiar.org

Ensuring long-term conservation of crop biodiversity

With the world on track for an average temperature increase of more than 1.5 ºC and the population burgeoning toward 10 billion by 2050, farmers need new tools to meet increasing food demand and adapt to climate change. Some of those tools may be hidden in the biodiversity of crops themselves, or their wild relatives, as some species and cultivars have genes that confer tolerance to climatic stress or disease resistance that crop breeders can use to develop more robust, resilient varieties.
AGRICULTURE
The Conversation U.S.

Tonga eruption was so intense, it caused the atmosphere to ring like a bell

The Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai eruption reached an explosive crescendo on Jan. 15, 2022. Its rapid release of energy powered an ocean tsunami that caused damage as far away as the U.S. West Coast, but it also generated pressure waves in the atmosphere that quickly spread around the world. The atmospheric wave pattern close to the eruption was quite complicated, but thousands of miles away it appeared as an isolated wave front traveling horizontally at over 650 miles an hour as it spread outward. NASA’s James Garvin, chief scientist at the Goddard Space Flight Center, told NPR the space agency estimated the blast...
SCIENCE
TheConversationCanada

Why the Tonga volcano cued tsunami warnings for the North American Pacific coast

On Jan. 15, a tsunami warning went out to residents of British Columbia and the west coast of the United States. The warning was issued after the eruption of the Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha'apai volcano in Tonga in the Southwest Pacific. Tsunami literally means “harbour wave” in Japanese — a tsunami comprises a series of waves separated by 10 to 60 minutes. While wind waves reach a maximum height and later crash, a tsunami wave is a massive water mass moving with great height and speed, bringing debris and boulders from the bottom of the ocean with it. The force of this water wall...
SANTA CRUZ, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Potato#Maize#Tolerant#Southern Africa
TheConversationAU

5 ways climate change increases the threat of tsunamis, from collapsing ice shelves to sea level rise

The enormous eruption of the underwater volcano in Tonga, Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai, triggered a tsunami that reached countries all around the Pacific rim, even causing a disastrous oil spill along 21 beaches in Peru. In Tonga, waves about 2 metres high were recorded before the sea level gauge failed, and waves of up to 15m hit the west coasts of Tongatapu Islands, ‘Eua, and Ha’apai Islands. Volcanic activity could continue for weeks or months, but it’s hard to predict if or when there’ll be another such powerful eruption. Most tsunamis are caused by earthquakes, but a significant percentage (about 15%) are...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Farmers' protest in Spain highlights rural concerns

Farmers, cattle-breeders, hunters and opposition supporters descended Sunday on the Spanish capital of Madrid to protest environmental and economic policies by Spain’s left-of-center government that they say are hurting rural communities.Sunday’s protest was organized by Alma Rural 2021, a platform representing over 500 rural organizations from all corners of Spain Members of opposition parties, ranging from centrists to far-right supporters, also attended.The demonstration came as Spanish politicians are campaigning before an early election in Castilla-Leon, a vast region northeast of Madrid where proposals against depopulation and agricultural policies are taking center stage.Carlos Bueno, head of Alma Rural 2021,...
AGRICULTURE
TheConversationCanada

Ancient DNA suggests woolly mammoths roamed Canada more recently than previously thought

In 2010, small cores of permafrost sediments were collected by a team at the University of Alberta from gold mines in the Klondike region of central Yukon. They had remained in cold storage until paleogeneticists at the McMaster Ancient DNA Centre applied new genomics techniques to better understand the global extinction of megafauna that had culminated in North America some 12,700 years ago. These tiny sediment samples contain an immense wealth of ancient environmental DNA from innumerable plants and animals that lived in those environments over millennia. These genetic microfossils originate from all components of an ecosystem — including bacteria, fungi,...
WILDLIFE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Global Warming
fox10phoenix.com

Drone technology used in Navajo Nation to deliver essentials to residents

NAVAJO NATION - A drone delivering medical supplies and other essentials to Navajo Nation residents launched for the first time ever, the administration said on Sunday, Jan. 23. ZappCare, a Native American-owned innovations and technology company and MissionGo made the launch possible, showcasing deliveries to four homes on Jan. 22....
TECHNOLOGY
natureworldnews.com

Scientists Warn Rapid Cooling of Mantle May Be Catastrophic for Life on Earth

According to a paper published this week, the Earth is cooling quicker than previously anticipated, which might have severe consequences for life on the planet. However, given the vast time scale on which Earth exists, any changes brought about by the cooling will take millions of years or more to influence life as we know it.
SCIENCE
AFP

Peru races to save birds threatened by oil spill

A Lima zoo is racing to save dozens of seabirds, including protected penguins, left covered in oil after 6,000 barrels of crude spilled off Peru's coast due to waves from a volcanic eruption in the South Pacific. More than 40 birds, including Humboldt penguins -- listed as vulnerable by the International Union for Conservation of Nature -- were brought to the Parque de Las Leyendas zoo after being rescued from polluted beaches and nature reserves.
ANIMALS
The Weather Channel

COVID-19: Omicron Variant Has Reached Community Transmission Level in India, Reports Indian Government

The new COVID-19 variant Omicron has reached the community transmission level in India, according to the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Consortium on Genomics (INSACOG) on Sunday. "Omicron is now in community transmission stage in India and has become dominant in multiple metros, where new cases have been rising exponentially", said INSACOG in its recent bulletin published on Sunday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheConversationCanada

What is a climate stress test? A sustainable finance expert explains

Imagine this: You take out a mortgage to purchase your dream home. But the rate you were quoted has expired, and when you go to renew it you find there’s been a major hike in interest rates. With this new rate, you are no longer able to afford your monthly payments. How do you avoid this nightmare situation? The answer is a stress test. In the simplest terms, a stress test helps individuals and institutions mitigate risk and make better decisions by playing out big economic shocks — like a major jump in interest rates or a global pandemic — to...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

First flight lands on Covid-free island - now the island is no longer Covid-free

The island of Kiribati had managed to stay Covid-free for the entirety of the pandemic - but when the first flight touched down last Friday, two-thirds of the passengers onboard tested positive for the virus.The independent island nation in the Pacific Ocean, population 119,000, reopened its borders on 10 January for the first time in 10 months.A Fiji Airways flight from Fiji to the Kiribati capital of South Tarawa on 14 January was the first aircraft to land after the reopening.But on-arrival testing showed that 46 of the 54 people onboard were infected with Covid-19. Authorities say the travellers...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy