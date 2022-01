Okai has launched a brand new electric mountain bike called the EB20 with the promise of offering high performance and comfort in an exceptionally lightweight package. This particular electric mountain bike has a carbon fiber frame which aims to keep its weight low. The bike's speed comes from its motor, which offers 750 watts of power even though the company plans to also offer 250-watt and 500-watt variants. Elsewhere, the EB20 is fitted with a torque sensor that measures the amount of force that is delivered by riders onto the pedals, allowing them to benefit from increased pedal assist as they increase their own pedaling intensity.

BICYCLES ・ 7 DAYS AGO