Sony Playstation Inventor Thinks the Metaverse is Pointless

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile the world has become increasingly interested in Web 3.0, the creator of the Sony Playstation, Ken Kutaragi, recently voiced his disapproval of the metaverse and VR headsets in an interview with Bloomberg. “Being in the real world is very important, but the...

