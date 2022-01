Northampton lost three of its first four games this season and was still only 4-4 after losing to Bethlehem Catholic on Jan. 4. But the Konkrete Kids haven’t lost since. They won their sixth straight game on Friday, stunning Allen 56-53 at Sewards Gym. Northampton (10-4, 7-4) built a 34-19 halftime and held off a Canaries rally with Isaac Harris scoring nine of his 22 points in the fourth ...

NORTHAMPTON, PA ・ 12 HOURS AGO