Golden Eagle Men Head Back on The Road for Games with Mustangs, Cougars. Golden Eagle men's basketball will head back on the road this weekend for an excursion at Southwest Minnesota State and Sioux Falls. Minnesota Crookston is feeling good about themselves after knocking off Concordia-St. Paul to earn their second win in NSIC play. Minnesota Crookston only played one game this past weekend due to COVID protocols. This weekend will be the second straight weekend on the road for Minnesota Crookston.

BASKETBALL ・ 2 DAYS AGO