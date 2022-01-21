ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hiring bonuses increasingly common amid pandemic-related staffing shortages

KGW
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleHiring bonuses are becoming increasingly...

www.kgw.com

Eater

Amid a COVID Surge and a Major Staffing Shortage, Civico by the Park Hits Pause

After posting a notice on Instagram last week announcing Civico by the Park’s temporary closure, co-founder Dario Gallo is sharing more details behind he and brother Pietro’s decision to pause operations of their Bankers Hill restaurant. Facing serious staffing issues and the surge of the Omicron variant, their business was suffering. Reservations for Christmas and New Year’s Eve dinners were being cancelled. Rather than jeopardize their reputation for hospitality, Gallo says they thought it best to take a break while they reevaluate.
RESTAURANTS
The Independent

Social care isolation rules relaxed amid concerns over staffing shortages

Social care isolation rules have been relaxed following concerns over staff being off sick and problems discharging patients from hospital.Previously, if a care home had at least two coronavirus cases, outbreak control measures – such as blocking new admissions and indoor visitors except those with essential caregiver status – were put in place for 28 days.The Government has announced this has been shortened to 14 days in a move to allow more family members to visit loved ones and help NHS services safely discharge patients.It comes after services had experienced staff isolating or off sick with Covid an increasing...
PUBLIC HEALTH
hawaiinewsnow.com

DOE scrambles to find hundreds of subs amid COVID staffing shortages

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Department of Education is scrambling to find hundreds of substitute teachers after more than 1,800 educators called in sick last Friday. On Friday, the DOE reported 442 unfilled substitute teacher positions. Schools and DOE administrators have said that the ongoing COVID surge has driven up...
HONOLULU, HI
kjzz.org

Banner Health reports delays, staffing shortages amid omicron surge

Arizona is reporting record numbers of new COVID-19 infections, averaging more than 13,000 cases per day recently. The surge in cases continues to cause havoc in the state’s hospitals. Banner Health, the state's largest hospital system, is reporting staffing shortages and disruptions of some services. “Please be patient with...
ARIZONA STATE
The Daily Ardmoreite

Dickson Schools closed due to staffing shortage amid sickness, quarantined families

Dickson Schools released a statement Monday afternoon delaying their return to school until Thursday, January 20. "While we had plans to start back [Tuesday], with 1/3 of our instructional staff (and several non-instructional staff) sick or quarantined due to sickness in their homes, administration has made the difficult decision to close the next two days," said the school representative.
EDUCATION
michiganchronicle.com

SMART Bus Reduces Trips Due to Pandemic-Related Driver Shortages

It’s seemingly already a hassle to catch a ride from a bus with schedule delays, cold weather to combat with and other factors that make the trip a little less than stellar. Now add longer wait times due to about 25 percent of SMART’s bus service being canceled or delayed daily due to COVID-19 cases rising and fewer bus operators clocking in, the Detroit News reported.
DETROIT, MI
Daily Fort Worth

“Covid sucks”, Young vaccine hesitant woman who ‘wasn’t afraid of the virus’ contracts Covid-19 and dies in hospital leaving three children behind

Since the start of the pandemic nearly two years ago, Covid-19 completely changed our lives and it looks like we are still way too far from the end of the pandemic. Millions of Americans have contracted the virus and more than 850,000 have died so far as a result of Covid-19 complications in United States and with Omicron in place, the numbers will continue to go up in the upcoming weeks.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Low-cost drug found to limit lung damage in Covid patients

A low-cost drug is safe and effective in limiting lung damage in Covid patients, a new study has found. Research has shown that Heparin - a widely available and affordable drug - could be used safely to treat Covid, boosting treatment options for patients suffering from severe infections.Researchers from the Australian National University and King’s College London discovered breathing and oxygen levels improved in 70 per cent of patients after inhaling a course of Heparin. Heparin is unique as it has anti-viral, anti-inflammatory and anti-coagulant effects which are considered relevant for the treatment of Covid.Professor Frank van Haren, study lead...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
outbreaknewstoday.com

Hong Kong: If a hamster tests positive for COVID-19, its owner is subject to compulsory quarantine at a quarantine center

In a follow-up on a recent report of pet store hamsters testing positive for virus that causes COVID-19, a clerk at Little Boss, a pet shop in Causeway Bay, was diagnosed with the new type of pneumonia, and some customers were infected, government officials report (computer translated). The hamster samples in the store also tested positive for the new coronavirus. The Centre for Health Protection of the Department of Health stated that customers who have purchased hamsters at the store after January 7 will be subject to compulsory quarantine.
AGRICULTURE
UPI News

Overwhelmed pharmacies temporarily close amid staffing shortages

Jan. 14 (UPI) -- Pharmacies across the country are overwhelmed with staffing issues because of COVID-19 outbreaks, as well as increased demand for testing and booster shots, and have reduced hours or are periodically closing. Walgreens and CVS are temporarily closing understaffed locations on weekends across several states, and other...
HEALTH

