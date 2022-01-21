Hiring bonuses increasingly common amid pandemic-related staffing shortages

Social care isolation rules have been relaxed following concerns over staff being off sick and problems discharging patients from hospital.Previously, if a care home had at least two coronavirus cases, outbreak control measures – such as blocking new admissions and indoor visitors except those with essential caregiver status – were put in place for 28 days.The Government has announced this has been shortened to 14 days in a move to allow more family members to visit loved ones and help NHS services safely discharge patients.It comes after services had experienced staff isolating or off sick with Covid an increasing...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 14 DAYS AGO