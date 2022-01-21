New Song: Mary J. Blige – ‘Rent Money’ (featuring Dave East)

The stars have aligned, quite literally. Case in point, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige, and Dr. Dre all appear in the new trailer for the Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show. Directed by ‘Straight Outta Compton’ director F. Gary Gray, each artist stars in their own sequence. Eminem is shown first with his Slim Shady moniker. Next up is Snoop Dogg, who is seen driving a car with hydraulics among palm trees. As for Mary J. Blige, she can be seen posing outside of a sports car and Lamar is seen writing. Dr. Dre is the last one up and is seen walking the beach.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO