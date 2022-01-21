ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

False banana: Is Ethiopia's enset 'wondercrop' for climate change?

Cover picture for the articleScientists say the plant enset, an Ethiopian staple, could be a new superfood and a lifesaver in the face of climate change. The banana-like crop has the potential to feed more than 100 million people in a warming world, according to a new study. The plant is almost unknown...

