ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

NEC, Horizon still having forfeits because of COVID

Marion Chronicle-Tribune
 1 day ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Linda Cimino hasn't lost a Northeast Conference game...

www.chronicle-tribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

No. 14 Michigan State ends No. 8 Wisconsin's 7-game streak

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Malik Hall scored 14 points and No. 14 Michigan State beat No. 8 Wisconsin 86-74 on Friday night to snap the Badgers’ seven-game winning streak. Max Christie, Tyson Walker and A.J. Hoggard scored 12 points apiece for the Spartans (15-3, 6-1 Big Ten), who shot 53% (29 of 55) from the field.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

NFL ends daily COVID-19 testing for all players

The NFL is curtailing daily testing of all players, vaccinated or unvaccinated, for COVID-19. In a memo sent to the 32 clubs and obtained by The Associated Press, the league said Friday that medical experts from the NFL and the players' union agreed to the change. Those doctors have seen enough evidence of a decrease in positive tests in the last month to feel comfortable with dropping daily tests.
NFL
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

No. 9 UConn thumps Seton Hall 71-38, avoids rare losing skid

STORRS, CONN. (AP) — UConn's 71-38 win over Seton Hall on Friday night kept alive one of the most improbable and impressive streaks in sports. The ninth-ranked Huskies, who lost at Oregon on Monday night, have not dropped consecutive games since March of 1993, long before any of their current players were born. The streak spans 1,037 games.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Nec#Forfeits#Ap#Northeast Conference
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

Arizona St. women overcome 29 turnovers, top No. 22 Colorado

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Taya Hanson scored 17 points and short-handed Arizona State overcame 29 turnovers to beat No. 22 Colorado 57-52 in overtime on Friday night for its 14th straight victory in the series. Neither team made a field goal in overtime until Colorado guard Frida Formann sank...
BASKETBALL
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

Young players highlight first US women's camp of 2022

The new year has brought new faces to the U.S. women's national team. The back-to-back World Cup champions opened their January camp in Austin, Texas, with 14 players who have fewer than 12 appearances for the United States.
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

Bears interview Frazier for coaching job, Poles for GM spot

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears interviewed 1985 championship team member Leslie Frazier for their head coaching vacancy Friday and Kansas City Chiefs executive director of player personnel Ryan Poles for their general manager job. Frazier, a cornerback on Chicago's only Super Bowl-winning team, coached Minnesota to...
NFL
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

Islanders 1980s dynasty star Clark Gillies dies at 67

Hall of Famer Clark Gillies, a stalwart on the New York Islanders' dynasty that won four straight Stanley Cup championships in the early 1980s, has died. He was 67. The Islanders announced Gillies' death Friday night, with team president and general manager Lou Lamoriello saying “the entire Islanders community is devastated by the loss.” The team did not say where Gillies died or provide a cause of death.
NHL
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

Drone causes brief suspension of play in EPL match

LONDON (AP) — Play was suspended for nearly 20 minutes in the first half of a Premier League match between Brentford and Wolverhampton on Saturday because a drone was hovering above the field. The referee instructed players to leave the field in the 34th minute at Brentford Community Stadium...
PREMIER LEAGUE
HBCU Gameday

HBCU Hoops Rundown: Div. 1 games of Jan. 15-26

Florida A&M senior guard M. J. Randolph (#3), the SWAC's leading scorer (20.6 ppg.) led the Rattlers to two wins. FAMU has big games Saturday hosting conference co-leader Alcorn State and Monday entertaining Jackson State. The post HBCU Hoops Rundown: Div. 1 games of Jan. 15-26 appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

White 1 of 4 US snowboarders to defend Olympic titles

ASPEN, Colo. (AP) — Shaun White is one of four defending gold medalists named to the U.S. snowboarding team Friday, along with Chloe Kim, Jamie Anderson and Red Gerard. Only White had to sweat out his spot on the team after a difficult month of qualifying that included a bout with COVID-19 and an injured ankle.
SPORTS
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

Olympic favorite Goggia wins in Cortina despite wild run

CORTINA D'AMPEZZO, Italy (AP) — If she can stay upright, stay within the gates, there’s no beating Sofia Goggia in downhill these days. That’s why she’s an overwhelming favorite to repeat as Olympic champion at next month’s Beijing Games. A week after crashing at high...
SPORTS
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

Thomas' season-high 25 points lead No. 10 Arizona pasts Utah

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Sam Thomas scored a season-high 25 points and tied a career best with six three-pointers, and No. 10 Arizona held high-scoring Utah to its fewest points of the season in a 76-64 victory Friday night for its fifth straight win in the series. Utah committed...
BASKETBALL

Comments / 0

Community Policy