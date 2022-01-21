Scott leads Loyola Marymount over Pepperdine 85-80 in OT

Five-star quarterback transfer Jaxson Dart is one of the most highly-sought-after prospects in the 2022 portal. And on Wednesday, he made an interesting visit to a prospective school. According to reports from On3 Sports, the now-former USC signal caller traveled to his hometown of Provo, Utah to visit with the...
A Wisconsin fan who was filmed making racist gestures at a group of Northwestern fans has been banned from buying tickets to the school’s athletic events. The incident occurred during a game at Northwestern’s Welsh-Ryan Arena on Tuesday night. In a clip posted on Twitter, the fan can be seen shouting at the Wildcats’ student section and making anti-Asian gestures.
BALTIMORE (AP) — Sukhmail Mathon scored 12 points and grabbed 12 rebounds and Walter Whyte scored 15 to lift Boston University to a 67-50 win over Loyola (MD). Cam Spencer had 19 points for the Greyhounds, whose five-game win streak came to an end.
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Sam Thomas scored a season-high 25 points and tied a career best with six three-pointers, and No. 10 Arizona held high-scoring Utah to its fewest points of the season in a 76-64 victory Friday night for its fifth straight win in the series. Utah committed...
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Taya Hanson scored 17 points and short-handed Arizona State overcame 29 turnovers to beat No. 22 Colorado 57-52 in overtime on Friday night for its 14th straight victory in the series. Neither team made a field goal in overtime until Colorado guard Frida Formann sank...
STORRS, CONN. (AP) — UConn's 71-38 win over Seton Hall on Friday night kept alive one of the most improbable and impressive streaks in sports. The ninth-ranked Huskies, who lost at Oregon on Monday night, have not dropped consecutive games since March of 1993, long before any of their current players were born. The streak spans 1,037 games.
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Malik Hall scored 14 points and No. 14 Michigan State beat No. 8 Wisconsin 86-74 on Friday night to snap the Badgers’ seven-game winning streak. Max Christie, Tyson Walker and A.J. Hoggard scored 12 points apiece for the Spartans (15-3, 6-1 Big Ten), who shot 53% (29 of 55) from the field.
Nikola Jokic continues to amaze. And he continues to carry the Denver Nuggets. His latest tour de force was his tenth triple-double of the season in Wednesday night's thrilling 130-128 overtime win over the Los Angeles Clippers. Jokic poured in 49 points, hauled down 14 rebounds and handed out 10...
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry hit a game-winning 20-foot jumper from the top of the key to beat the final buzzer, scoring 22 points and sending the Golden State Warriors past the Houston Rockets 105-103 on Friday night. The sellout crowd went into a frenzy, confetti fell and...
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — LeBron James scored 29 points and played exclusively at center in the second half as the Los Angeles Lakers rallied from an eight-point halftime deficit and beat the Orlando Magic 116-105 on Friday night. Los Angeles coach Frank Vogel replaced starting center Dwight Howard with...
Current Records: Saint Mary's 14-4; Loyola Marymount 9-7 The Loyola Marymount Lions are 0-12 against the Saint Mary's Gaels since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Saturday. The Lions will stay at home another game and welcome Saint Mary's at 10 p.m. ET Jan. 22 at Albert Gersten Pavilion. Both teams looked pretty sloppy on the offensive side of the ball the last time they faced off, scoring just 99 points combined.
