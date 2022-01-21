Scott leads Loyola Marymount over Pepperdine 85-80 in OT

STORRS, CONN. (AP) — UConn's 71-38 win over Seton Hall on Friday night kept alive one of the most improbable and impressive streaks in sports. The ninth-ranked Huskies, who lost at Oregon on Monday night, have not dropped consecutive games since March of 1993, long before any of their current players were born. The streak spans 1,037 games.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 16 HOURS AGO