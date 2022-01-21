ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

The UK still won't say how much CO2 its Net Zero Strategy will save

By Adam Vaughan
New Scientist
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe UK government has declined for a third time to release the expected emissions savings for measures in...

www.newscientist.com

The Independent

Government rejects call to cut isolation to five days as weekly Covid cases reach one million

Boris Johnson’s government has rejected calls to cut the Covid self-isolation period for people in England from seven to five days despite warnings of mass labour shortages.Business leaders have warned that staff absences could soon wreak havoc for the economy, as the latest figures show more than one million people in the UK have tested for the virus over the past week.But vaccines minister Maggie Throup said on Tuesday the government would not reduce the isolation time and insisted that plan B measures were “working” to tackle the spread of the Omicron variant.“We’ve recently reduced it from 10 days...
PUBLIC HEALTH
New Scientist

Gene-edited food 5 years from sale in UK, says government scientist

New crops that have been gene-edited to be more nutritious and less environmentally harmful are at least five years away from being sold in shops, according to one of the UK government’s leading scientists. Gideon Henderson, the chief scientific officer of the UK’s Department for Environment, Food and Rural...
HEALTH
Shropshire Star

Government ‘must be open with public’ about net zero strategy

Labour called on the Business Department to rethink its refusal to publish details of the carbon cuts its green policies will deliver. Labour has questioned the “credibility” of the Government’s net zero strategy after it refused again to publish details of the flagship climate policy. The Business...
POLITICS
#Carbon Dioxide#Uk#Electric Cars#Nuclear Power#Vehicles
yourmoney.com

Union says reducing self-isolation period won’t fix UK’s sick pay problem

The union body is demanding ministers stop turning a blind eye to “serious public health failure” and deliver decent sick pay for all workers. From today, people with Covid-19 in England can end their self-isolation after five full days, as long as they test negative on day five and day six. People who are still positive on their rapid lateral flow tests must stay in isolation until they have had two consecutive negative tests taken on separate days.
PUBLIC HEALTH
World Economic Forum

How to accelerate the net-zero transition in transport

The role of transport in the carbon emissions conversation emerged front and center at 26th United Nations Climate Change conference (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland. Stakeholders collectively pledged to reach 100% zero emissions in transport by 2040. The biggest hurdle remains the transition from talk to action. The role of transport...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

‘A future full of risks’: What’s next for climate crisis conversations in 2022?

A “code red for humanity”. Those were the words that dominated headlines last year as the United Nations’ Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) released the first chapter of its landmark report, sounding alarm bells that the internationally agreed threshold of 1.5 degrees Celsius of global heating was “perilously close”.Its publication came amidst a summer of wildfires, which tore through landscapes in California, parts of Greece, Turkey, Israel, Cyprus, Italy and Siberia. The effects were devastating; in the US alone the Dixie Fire burned 963,309 acres before it was contained. Globally, the fires were responsible for the release of 6450...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Why are energy prices rising in the UK?

The UK’s energy price cap, the maximum amount a utility company can charge an average customer per year for the amount of electricity and gas they use, is due for its next review on 7 February and experts are warning that a steep rise in household bills will be the likely outcome.The most recent cap was set at £1,277 on 6 August 2021, a rise of 12 per cent or £139 from the previous review, but industry analysts fear the coming reassessment could see an increase of as much as 51 per cent brought in, applicable from 1 April.That would...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Scottish site in the running to become pioneering nuclear fusion station

A nuclear fusion energy station could be built in Scotland as the UK’s Atomic Energy Authority looks to develop low carbon forms of power.The UK Government will select one of five potential locations to build the prototype fusion power plant, including a site at Ardeer, near Stevenston, on the Ayrshire coast.Other sites in contention include Goole in Yorkshire, Moorside in Cumbria, Ratcliffe-on-Soar in Nottinghamshire and Severn Edge in Gloucestershire.Technical inspectors will make a final visit to Ardeer next week before making a site recommendation to the UK Government’s Department for Business Energy and Industrial Strategy in the spring.Five sites have...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Fox News

White House won't say if US will lift airport mask requirement as UK plans to ditch mandates

The White House would not say if it would lift its airport mask requirement as the United Kingdom government announced it would be ditching its mask mandates. U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on Wednesday that England would no longer be mandating citizens wear masks "anywhere" alongside announcing the cessation of other COVID-19 policies in the U.K.'s return to "Plan A."
POTUS
NBC News

How omicron pushed Hong Kong to ramp up its ‘zero-Covid’ strategy

HONG KONG — Fifteen nasal swabs down, one to go. As the coronavirus pandemic enters its third year, traveling to Hong Kong is more complicated than ever, if you can get here at all. With some of the strictest quarantine requirements in the world, the Chinese territory has become...
TRAVEL
The Independent

Indian conjoined twins abandoned by their parents land their first job - with two salaries

Nineteen-year-old conjoined twins from India’s Punjab state who were once abandoned by their parents have clinched their first job with the state government.But what made the news better for Sohna and Mohna Singh from Amritsar city was that they would be earning a salary each.The twins will be working as electricians for the state’s electricity board, what they said would be a “dream job” for them.The twins had been abandoned as babies and were living at a shelter for children from impoverished families.The Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) offered them a job where they will each be paid about...
RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Covid can spread between rooms in hotel quarantine, research shows

Research in New Zealand has revealed that Covid-19 can be transmitted between hotel rooms that share a corridor.In one case in July, a single traveller in hotel quarantine in Auckland infected three others in a room across the hallway.CCTV footage, contact tracing and genetic testing revealed that the virus must have been passed on through air that escaped the hotel room door into the corridor.The case - published by the US’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) - also showed the effectiveness of vaccination.The one fully vaccinated traveller in the rooms did not test positive for Covid despite sharing...
PUBLIC HEALTH
dailyhodl.com

Bitcoin and Ethereum Will Correct and Come Back Stronger, but Not These Crypto Assets: Bloomberg Commodity Strategist

Bloomberg senior commodity strategist Mike McGlone says that crypto assets will likely see a correction along with an imminent pullback in the stock market. In a new interview with The Wolf of all streets host Scott Melker, McGlone says that cryptocurrencies are risky assets, but he expects Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) to come out stronger once the market recovers.
MARKETS

Community Policy