The UK still won't say how much CO2 its Net Zero Strategy will save

The UK’s energy price cap, the maximum amount a utility company can charge an average customer per year for the amount of electricity and gas they use, is due for its next review on 7 February and experts are warning that a steep rise in household bills will be the likely outcome.The most recent cap was set at £1,277 on 6 August 2021, a rise of 12 per cent or £139 from the previous review, but industry analysts fear the coming reassessment could see an increase of as much as 51 per cent brought in, applicable from 1 April.That would...

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 1 DAY AGO