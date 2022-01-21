ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Juzang scores 28 as No. 9 UCLA holds off skidding Utah 63-58

By MATTHEW COLES
bigrapidsnews.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSALT LAKE CITY (AP) — It didn’t take Johnny Juzang long to realize it was going to be his night. “I knew pretty early,” Juzang said. “My teammates found me early and that got me going.”. Good thing for No. 9 UCLA, because he didn’t...

www.bigrapidsnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To Rasheed Wallace News

Changes are coming for the Memphis men’s basketball team. On Wednesday, head coach Penny Hardaway announced that Rasheed Wallace’s role with the team has been altered. Wallace, who agreed to become an assistant coach at Memphis back in August, will serve as a consultant for the time being. His in-person duties have been taken away from him – for now.
MEMPHIS, TN
The Spun

Mike Tomlin’s Son, Dino, Announces Transfer Destination

Dino Tomlin, the son of longtime Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin, has announced his transfer decision. On Wednesday, the Boston College football program announced the enrollment of the former Maryland wide receiver. Tomlin entered the NCAA transfer portal in January after reeling in just two receptions for 12 yards...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

5-Star Transfer Jaxson Dart Makes Surprising Visit

Five-star quarterback transfer Jaxson Dart is one of the most highly-sought-after prospects in the 2022 portal. And on Wednesday, he made an interesting visit to a prospective school. According to reports from On3 Sports, the now-former USC signal caller traveled to his hometown of Provo, Utah to visit with the...
PROVO, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
Oregon State
State
Utah State
The Independent

Anger as NCAA drops protection for trans athletes after attacks on champion swimmer Lia Thomas

After much public discussion on whether swimmer Lia Thomas, who is transgender, should compete in women’s events, the NCAA met on Wednesday and announced that there would be changes to its policies regarding transgender athletes.These changes could mean Lia Thomas, part of the Penn Athletics women’s swimming team, will not be able to compete in the upcoming NCAA Championships. Under the former policy, trans women were allowed to compete in women’s events if they had undergone a year of hormone-suppression therapy. The new policy means they have to follow the rules of the national and international governing bodies – which require...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Basketball Fan Banned Following Racist Gesture

A Wisconsin fan who was filmed making racist gestures at a group of Northwestern fans has been banned from buying tickets to the school’s athletic events. The incident occurred during a game at Northwestern’s Welsh-Ryan Arena on Tuesday night. In a clip posted on Twitter, the fan can be seen shouting at the Wildcats’ student section and making anti-Asian gestures.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johnny Juzang
Person
Jaime Jaquez Jr.
Person
Tyger Campbell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#Pac 12#Utes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
ESPN

June Jones: 'No coach in their right mind' would accept conditions Hawai'i offered

June Jones turned down an opportunity to return as Hawai'i's head football coach after meeting with school officials Friday. Jones, 68, expressed interest in the job shortly after coach Todd Graham resigned under pressure Jan. 14. Although Jones hasn't coached in college since 2014, he lives in Hawai'i and remains the school's winningest coach, with a 76-41 record and a Sugar Bowl appearance following the 2007 season.
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy