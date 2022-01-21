ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video shows catalytic converter theft in Fresno in less than 2 minutes

Authorities are sharing warnings about just how quickly catalytic converter theft can happen.

Cameras caught a thief stealing the part in northwest Fresno.

It took him just seconds to take off with the converter.

It happened in the area of Shaw and Maroa Avenues last month.

The thief can be seen pulling up in a white Honda.

He uses a jack to quickly get under the car and starts prying the part free.

It took him just 90 seconds to steal that converter from start to finish.

Anyone who recognizes this crook is asked to call the Fresno Police department.

