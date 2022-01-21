ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rudy Giuliani reportedly the ringleader of fake Trump elector scheme

MSNBC
 1 day ago

www.msnbc.com

MSNBC

Could an investigation into the fake GOP electors be Trump's Watergate?

Write-at-large for The Bulwark Tim Miller and former Deputy Assistant Attorney General Harry Litman discuss with Nicolle Wallace the growing calls by several state attorney generals to prosecute the fake electors who planned to change their respective states votes to Donald Trump during 2020.Jan. 20, 2022.
U.S. POLITICS
MSNBC

MAGA confession: Trump lawyer admits fraudulent electors plot

Former Trump campaign strategic adviser Boris Epshteyn joins MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber to discuss the failed MAGA plot to overturn the presidential election, the House Select Committee’s probe into the insurrection, and the Trump campaign’s fake electors plot. When Melber pressed Epshteyn over reports regarding the fraudulent electors plot, Epshteyn admitted the Trump campaign's basic plan but insisted those involved were "alternate electors." Jan. 22, 2022.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Rudy Giuliani
Banksy
Donald Trump
MSNBC

Trump faces new criminal grand jury request from D.A. investigating his Georgia election plot

Congress is now seeking witness testimony from Ivanka Trump about the January 6th insurrection. As a senior adviser in the White House at the time, she apparently heard Trump and Pence “talk on the crucial morning of January 6th.” Meanwhile, in the criminal probe Trump faces regarding his effort to steal votes in Georgia, the top prosecutor is formally requesting a criminal grand jury. This comes after SCOTUS rebuffed Trump’s effort to hide White House documents from the January 6th Committee. MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber breaks it all down.Jan. 21, 2022.
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Trump may endorse rival GOP candidates for midterms, report says: ‘I get two chances to win’

Former President Donald Trump may be reversing course on his previous endorsement strategy in which he was extremely selective about who he would back in Republican primary races. Instead, sources speaking with Politico claim the former commander-in-chief is handing out endorsements to rival candidates to ensure he backs the winning horse. According to the insiders who spoke with Politico, Mr Trump is growing distrustful of his advisors, who he relies on to guide him when he considers endorsements. "He's at times suspicious of the recommendations that people give him when he knows they're being paid," one of the advisors...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MSNBC

Giuliani accused of helping orchestrate forged documents scheme

We've known for weeks that Republicans in multiple states created forged election materials, pretending to be "duly elected and qualified electors," and sent the documents to, among others, the U.S. Senate and the U.S. Archivist, as if the materials were legitimate. They were not. We've also come to learn that...
POLITICS
The Independent

GOP Congressman says DeSantis would be worse than Trump

A former Republican congressman has argued Florida governor Ron DeSantis would be far more “dangerous” as the standard-bearer of the Republican base.“Ron DeSantis is far more dangerous than Donald Trump,” former Florida representative David Jolly told MSNBC on Tuesday. “He’s more savvy. He’s more coy. And he doesn’t have the pitfalls that Donald Trump does.”The one-term congressman, formerly a Republican and now an independent, lashed out at the Florida governor, one of the most popular Republicans in the country, lambasting his handling of the Covid crisis, critical race theory, voting rights, and other matters in the state.“Florida’s not free...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
HuffingtonPost

Seth Meyers Wonders If Rudy Giuliani Is Going For Legal Trouble 'World Record'

Rudy Giuliani is in yet more legal hot water, and Seth Meyers can hardly believe it. Giuliani, the former personal attorney to President Donald Trump, was subpoenaed Tuesday by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. The committee said it is seeking records and testimony from Giuliani in connection with his promotion of election fraud claims on behalf of Trump, as well as information about his efforts to pressure state legislatures to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.
U.S. POLITICS
MSNBC

The weird, Big Lie-related gift Trump sent to every House Republican

There are currently 212 members of the House Republican conference, and this week, each received a gift from Donald Trump's Save America operation. It was not, however, a gesture of generosity from the former president. As Politico reported, the gift was a copy of Mollie Hemingway's conspiratorial book "RIGGED: How...
POTUS
MSNBC

Congress receives Jan. 6 documents Trump fought to keep secret

It was about a month ago when Donald Trump appeared on Fox News and was asked about the investigation into the Jan. 6 attacks. "Honestly, I have nothing to hide," the former president said. "I wasn't involved in that." It was a curious response for a variety of reasons, not...
POTUS

