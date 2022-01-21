ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Friends remember musician killed in central Fresno crash

By Katherine Phillips
YourCentralValley.com
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – A Fresno man was killed in a crash in central Fresno Thursday morning and now friends are remembering the kind of man he was.

Police said 21-year-old Esau Angel Calixto-Flores was driving a grey pickup truck that crashed head-on with another truck on Ashlan Avenue and Golden State Boulevard. The driver of that other truck was 58-year-old Joe Silva, according to police.

Silva was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said Calixto-Flores was involved in a hit-and-run collision on Highway 180 and Highway 99 just minutes before the second crash on Golden State.

Calixto-Flores may soon face charges of vehicular manslaughter, according to police.

Friends of Silva say he was a kind man and a great musician.

“The nicest person that you’ve ever met, the funniest person. The most humble person. Then you’ve met Joe,” said Rene Gomez, a friend of Silva.

Gomez says Silva would play saxophone in a band called the Blu J’z. He says he sang too, and music was a huge part of his life. They met playing in their church band years ago and had been friends ever since.

Gomez is happy there is someone behind bars but he’ll miss Silva.

“He’ll have his day in court, but we’ll never be able to hear Joe play and sing again,” said Gomez.

Gomez says the timing of it all is tough.

“Just senseless, it just comes down to the fact that we never know when it’s going to be our time.”

Calixto-Flores is still at the hospital and has not yet been booked. Police said he is looking at possible charges of vehicular manslaughter and hit-and-run.

