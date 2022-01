Current Records: Saint Mary's 14-4; Loyola Marymount 9-7 The Loyola Marymount Lions are 0-12 against the Saint Mary's Gaels since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Saturday. The Lions will stay at home another game and welcome Saint Mary's at 10 p.m. ET Jan. 22 at Albert Gersten Pavilion. Both teams looked pretty sloppy on the offensive side of the ball the last time they faced off, scoring just 99 points combined.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 3 HOURS AGO