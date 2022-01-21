ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fortescue, Sinosteel sign deal to assess Western Australia iron ore project

By Reuters
 1 day ago
Jan 21 (Reuters) - Australia's Fortescue Metals Group Ltd (FMG.AX) said on Friday it had signed an agreement with Sinosteel to complete a rapid assessment of the Chinese state-owned metals trader's Midwest Magnetite project in Western Australia.

After completion of the year-long assessment, Fortescue has the option to acquire up to 50% of the project, the Australian iron ore miner said in a statement. The assessment will also include a proposed rail and port development project at Oakajee.

The agreement comes amid Fortescue's push over the past year to transition itself from a pure-play iron ore producer to a green energy firm. It has signed a string of deals for green energy projects as it aims to become carbon-neutral by 2030.

Fortescue's future development in the Midwest region would include a renewable, green hydrogen hub even as it seeks to develop the iron ore project, Fortescue Chief Executive Officer Elizabeth Gaines said.

Reporting by Arundhati Dutta in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Related
mining.com

Iron ore price posts third weekly gain on strong demand hopes

The iron ore price surged more than 2% on Friday, posting a third straight weekly gain amid hopes for strong demand, fuelled by China’s fresh stimulus measures. According to Fastmarkets MB, benchmark 62% Fe fines imported into Northern China were changing hands for $137.36 a tonne during morning trading, up 2.3% compared to Thursday’s closing.
INDUSTRY
mining.com

Fortescue warns shut Western Australia borders may worsen labour shortage

The chief executive of Australia’s Fortescue Metals Group Ltd warned on Friday that a delay by the state of Western Australia in reopening its borders may worsen a labour shortage currently affecting the mining sector. The country’s largest state, home to the resource-rich Pilbara region, cancelled plans to reopen...
INDUSTRY
Reuters

Iron ore rises on China stimulus; stainless steel soars on record nickel prices

* SGX iron ore, spot prices firmer above $130/tonne. * China steps up stimulus effort with more rate cuts. * Shanghai stainless steel scales three-month peak. Jan 20 (Reuters) - Iron ore edged higher on Thursday after top steel producer China cut more policy rates, while stainless steel futures jumped to a three-month peak, buoyed by record-high prices of key ingredient nickel.
INDUSTRY
mining-technology.com

BHP warns of difficult outlook for iron ore

In an operational review, the mining giant cut guidance for its coking coal division, citing absenteeism due to the Omicron variant. BHP, the world’s biggest mining company, has warned investors of an increasingly troubling outlook for its iron ore business due to the proposed easing of border restrictions in Western Australia (WA).
METAL MINING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Western Australia#Iron Ore#Chinese#Australian
mining.com

Terra, CanAlaska sign deal for two uranium projects in Saskatchewan

Australia’s Terra Uranium has signed a deal to earn up to an 80% interest in CanAlaska Uranium’s (TSXV: CVV; US-OTC: CVVUF) 100%-owned Waterbury East and McTavish projects in Saskatchewan’s Eastern Athabasca Basin. Under the option agreement Terra can earn an initial 40% stake in the two projects...
INDUSTRY
Reuters

BHP posts 5% jump in second-quarter iron ore output

Jan 19 (Reuters) - BHP Group on Wednesday reported a 5% rise in iron ore production for the second quarter, driven by strong performance at its Jimblebar mine and ramped up production at South Flank in Western Australia. Iron ore production from Western Australia was 73.9 million tonnes (Mt) in...
METAL MINING
Bloomberg

Iron Ore Leads Industrial Metals Higher as China Pledges Support

Iron ore led gains among industrial metals as China vows to use more monetary policy tools to spur the economy, brightening the outlook for raw materials demand. Futures in Singapore climbed over 3% to more than $130 a ton, while base metals including nickel and copper continued their new year rally.
INDUSTRY
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
China
Country
Australia
mining-technology.com

Vox signs deal to purchase royalties on South African projects

In accordance to the binding agreement, Vox will issue C$1.5m of its common shares upon deal closing. Vox Royalty has agreed to acquire two platinum group metals (PGM) royalties from a South Africa-based private company for $8.3m (C$10.4m). The firm will purchase a 1% gross receipts royalty over the Dwaalkop...
INDUSTRY
mining.com

Iron ore price back above $130 as China pledges support

Iron ore led gains among industrial metals Wednesday as China vows to use more monetary policy tools to spur the economy, brightening the outlook for raw materials demand. Futures in Singapore climbed over 3% to more than $130 a tonne. Dalian iron ore jumped nearly 5%, while benchmark 62% Fe fines imported into Northern China were changing hands for $131.23 a tonne during morning trading, up 2.8% compared to Tuesday’s closing, according to Fastmarkets MB.
ECONOMY
Reuters

Rio Tinto quarterly iron ore shipments fall 5%

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Rio Tinto on Tuesday reported a 5.4% drop in its fourth-quarter iron ore shipments, hit by a delay in completion of a new greenfield mine in Western Australia and lower demand from top consumer China as it looks to cut carbon emissions. The world’s biggest iron...
METAL MINING
Seeking Alpha

Vale up to hold from sell at RBC - higher for longer iron ore price

Royal Bank of Canada analyst Tyler Broda upgrades Vale (NYSE:VALE) to hold from sell on the back of a higher long-term iron ore price assumption. RBC takes the long-term iron ore price assumption to $75 from $65 on structural cost inflation, and increases 1H 2022 prices to $122 from $85 on supply issues related to heavy rains; furthermore, the bank incorporates a weaker BRL assumption - taken together, the NAV increases to $20.49 from $14.71.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Fortescue's Forrest says German hydrogen deal is just the start

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Australian miner Fortescue Metals’ newly-announced deal to supply green hydrogen to Germany is just the start as the rest of the world will catch up with Europe’s lead, Fortescue’s chairman told a Berlin industry conference on Monday. European policymakers and industry have been embracing...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

China 2021 iron ore imports retreat from record on steel curbs

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s iron ore imports dropped in 2021, down 4.3% from the previous year’s record annual high, as steel production curbs imposed to combat pollution dented demand and pulled prices of the key steelmaking material off historical highs. The world’s top iron ore consumer brought in...
INDUSTRY
mining.com

Iron ore price down on demand uncertainties

Iron ore prices fell about 3% on Friday, as the market is on the lookout for Chinese government policy towards steel output controls. “It will be interesting to see if China will ease its steel curtailment policy after the Winter Olympics,” CreditSights said in a report. “While that seems...
INDUSTRY
Reuters

Reuters

Comments / 0

