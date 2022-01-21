ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA roundup: Pacers stun Warriors in OT

By Reuters
 1 day ago
Jan 20, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Chris Duarte (3) drives around Golden State Warriors forward Kevon Looney (5) during the second quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

2022-01-21 07:15:26 GMT+00:00 - Keifer Sykes, getting an extended opportunity with Indiana's starting backcourt out of action, contributed five points to a 10-0 burst in overtime that allowed the short-handed Pacers to shock the Golden State Warriors 121-117 on Thursday night in San Francisco.

After a Justin Holiday 3-pointer with six seconds remaining in regulation forced the extra session, the Pacers prevailed despite the absence of regular starters Domantas Sabonis, Malcolm Brogdon, Caris LeVert and Myles Turner.

Rookie Chris Duarte had a team-high 27 points for Indiana, which had seven players score in double figures.

Stephen Curry produced 39 points and eight for the Warriors. He shot 6-for-16 on 3-point attempts, but his teammates combined to go just 3-for-26 from long distance.

Suns 109, Mavericks 101

Devin Booker recorded 28 points and six assists and Chris Paul added 20 points and 11 assists to lead Phoenix over host Dallas.

Jae Crowder tallied 13 points as Phoenix completed an unbeaten five-game road trip and won for the eighth time in its last nine overall games. The Suns beat Dallas for the ninth straight time and the 16th time in the past 19 meetings.

Luka Doncic registered 28 points, eight rebounds and eight assists for the Mavericks, who had a four-game winning streak snapped and lost for just the second time in 12 games.

Pelicans 102, Knicks 91

Jonas Valanciunas totaled 18 points and 10 rebounds as New Orleans led most of the way, pulled away in the third quarter and snapped a five-game road losing streak with a victory over New York.

Valanciunas posted his 31st double-double to help the Pelicans survive getting outrebounded 48-35. Josh Hart added 17, but Brandon Ingram was held to 15 and appeared to tweak his ankle in the second half.

Mitchell Robinson totaled 17 points and 15 boards for the Knicks, who got little else from their starters en route to a third straight loss.

-Field Level Media

