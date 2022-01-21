ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton County, TN

Uber driver raped, assaulted while police searched for her for nearly 90 minutes

By WSBTV.com News Staff
 1 day ago
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Many questions are being raised to 911 centers on how they trace calls after an Uber driver in Tennessee was raped and assaulted by a passenger for nearly an hour and a half while police could not find her.

Police say the driver picked up a passenger near Chattanooga, Tennessee. During the attack, she called her boyfriend who was in metro Atlanta. He called for help, but his call was routed to 911 operators in the wrong county.

Investigators say Zachary Johnson attacked his Uber driver on Saturday night.

Her car can be seen on a neighbor’s Ring doorbell camera.

“Something that’s completely shocking. And it’s sickening just to know what happened right here,” neighbor Joey Johnson said told WTVC.

Dispatchers were able to call the woman and hear the assault going on, but police could not find her for almost 90 minutes.

Hamilton County, Tennessee’s 911 Director of Operations Jeff Carney explained why it took so long to locate the woman.

“Somehow or another, I guess, the Georgia 911 center interpreted that the was in or near Bradley County,” Carney said.

Court records show the initial call came from the victim’s boyfriend in Hall County. His call was redirected to Bradley County, Tennessee.

Dispatchers there tried to ping the victim’s location from her cell phone number, but they were also able to see the nearest cell phone tower, which was a four-mile radius, not her exact location.

“I’ve not seen anything like this before. Not just the difficulty we had locating it through the pings not getting a better ping location, but the complexity of you know, the 911 centers involved,” Carney said.

National Emergency Number Association Director Brandon Ably says that inaccuracy comes down to outdated 911 technology.

“There is a lot of infrastructure that is shockingly old,” Ably said.

He says that 911′s Next Gen initiative will update their technology and send accurate locations instantly from 911 calls.

Eventually, the Uber driver was able to call police and provide a road name. Officers then managed to find the location, rescue her and arrest the suspect.

Common mind
1d ago

Direct blame onto something that can't talk back...technology. Back in the 80s if you called 911 and hung up, police would arrive to the exact location. In addition, you are on the news all the time how police track cell phones location to catch people. They're shifting the blame here...as usual.

Kingsplumbings McAfee
23h ago

Sad it really is . And I thought something sounded funny about this at first . But you never know what goes on in people head. She called her protector first, her boyfriend. But it's like that all the way around. People don't trust cops no matter race. It's bad out here. She did right ,she called her trust, her heart. Who she knew would stop at nothing to find and protect her no matter what. Nobody knows what they a do in that situation, but 1 thing is clear we all call our protectors before anything. it's our mind set and the police need to look at their selves an figure out why the are called last. I've seen them not just beat, and crucify African American people. but I have also seen them do the same thing to European American people too.

AnALFarmer
1d ago

Not surprised who the criminal is. 70% of the population and commits 80% of all crime but only 10% goes to prison.

