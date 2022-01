Rugby teaches many important life skills – the benefits of teamwork, hard work, camaraderie and most of all resilience. If nothing else in 2021, rugby was resilient. Rugby, like many sports, returned at all levels following the darkest days of the first, second and third COVID-19 lockdowns around the world. We can all think of matches and moments that put smiles back on our faces. For me, seeing old friends at my club Fylde as the sport resumed was certainly a highlight, but so was seeing the stars of sevens shine at the Tokyo Olympics and a captivating programme of men’s and women’s November tests.

RUGBY ・ 17 HOURS AGO