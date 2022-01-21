21 Savage Teases "It's Time" To Release New Music

Last year, Dreamville made a triumphant return with the release of J. Cole’s The Off-Season followed by an EP from Cozz and a pair of singles from Earthgang. To kick off the year, Dreamville is returning by way of a new JID single. Following a year in which he worked with Ludacris, Doja Cat and Dua Lipa, the Atlanta native is back working toward the release of his highly anticipated album, The Forever Story. First up, JID is here to deliver a new track called “Surround Sound” with 21 Savage and Baby Tate. Produced by DJ Scheme and Cristo, the track splits into two while providing a platform for Baby Tate to shine while also making room the continuation of 21 Savage’s feature run.

MUSIC ・ 8 DAYS AGO