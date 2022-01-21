ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
21 Savage Teases "It's Time" To Release New Music

By Store
hypebeast.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNew music from 21 Savage could be on its way. The i am > i was artist took to social media to tease the possibility, quoting a tweet from Billboard stating that 21 is one of the artists with the most amount of entries on...

thatgrapejuice.net

Adele Teases ‘Oh My God’ Music Video with Striking New Still

Buckle up because Adele is readying another major release. With the British belter’s ’30’ album continuing to storm the charts, the superstar is gearing up to unleash ‘Oh My God’ as the LP’s latest single. As reported, the video for the ‘Easy On Me’...
CELEBRITIES
thatgrapejuice.net

Miley Cyrus Teases New Music With Mike Will Made-It

Miley Cyrus could have new music on the way. For, the music superstar has hit the studio with famed producer Mike Will Made-It. Taking to Instagram, the ‘Midnight Sky’ songstress shared a bevy of new photos of the pair with multiple of them from the studio, which could be hinting at new music. Cyrus captioned the photos with a simple “2022.”
CELEBRITIES
Eminem
Eminem
Person
Metro Boomin
Person
Young Thug
Person
Snoop Dogg
Person
Kendrick Lamar
J Cole
J Cole
Drake
Drake
KTVB

Ricky Martin Teases New Music With Steamy Bathtub Photo

Ricky Martin sure has a swoon-worthy way of sharing news. The 50-year-old Latin superstar teased that new music is on the way with a steamy bathtub photo. In the pic, the shirtless Martin peeks over the tub looking off frame in the distance. "New song, new video, new moments. #soon,"...
THEATER & DANCE
movin925.com

The Chainsmokers tap their doppelgängers to tease their return to music: “It’s almost time”

If you’ve been following The Chainsmokers on TikTok in hopes their dormant account would one day spring to life, just know that day has finally come. On Monday, the “Closer” hitmakers shared three videos teasing their return to music after a nearly-three year hiatus. The first clip uses that same purple hue that’s been permeating their socials — such as their new icons and headers — before switching to a fully-colored look at two guys mixing a song in the studio. The video ends with the word “TCS4,” the code name of their upcoming fourth studio album, against a lavender backdrop.
MUSIC
Billboard

Shawn Mendes Teases New Music: ‘Y’all Dig This?’

Shawn Mendes has been in the studio, seemingly working on the follow-up to his 2020 album, Wonder, and he teased fans with what’s in store on Tuesday (Jan. 18). In a short, 12-second video uploaded to Instagram, the 23-year-old crooner is seen in a car on FaceTime, jamming out to a demo of a song he’s working on. The clip then cuts to Mendes in the studio, rocking out to the same, high-energy track on guitar.
CELEBRITIES
Hypebae

Kali Uchis' Way of Teasing New Music Is a Whole Mood

A little over a year after delivering her second album, Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios), Kali Uchis reveals LP3 is close to being completed. The singer took to Twitter to share the exciting news along with a very relatable message. “Just finishing my album and minding my business,”...
MUSIC
thesource.com

‘Queens’ Release New Music Videos “Best of Me” and Remy Ma’s Debut “Lady Z Strikes Back”

Eve, Naturi Naughton, Nadine Velazquez, and Brandy star in the new ABC sitcom Queens about four hip-hop legends in their 40s who reunite for a chance to reclaim their reputation. The “Queens” have released two new videos, “Best of Me” and “Lady Z Strikes Back,” which feature Remy Ma, a new cast member. On the episode, Remy Ma will have a recurring role.
CELEBRITIES
defpen

Alemeda Previews New Music, Teases Doechii Collaboration

2022 promises to be a great year for the introduction of new artists. Out in the U.K., artists like ShaSimone and Nippa are starting to make waves overseas. In the U.S., names like Reggie Becton, Destin Conrad and Marzz are making major progress as well. Among the growing crop of younger artists spreading their musical gifts around the world is Alemeda.
MUSIC
NME

The Chainsmokers tease first new music since 2019: “Who’s ready?”

The Chainsmokers look like they might be gearing up to release their first new music in three years. The electronic DJ and production duo – comprising Alexander “Alex” Pall and Andrew “Drew” Taggart – took to social media yesterday (January 6) to tease the release of a new track called ‘High’.
MUSIC
HipHopDX.com

Kanye West Teases New Music With Pusha T, The Game & DJ Premier: 'We About To Control Music'

A Yeezy, Gap and Balenciaga clothing collaboration isn’t the only thing Kanye West has up his sleeve in 2022. With the sequel to last year’s Donda reportedly in the works, Ye has been busy in the studio lately, reuniting with some old friends while connecting with a few new faces. That trend continued on Wednesday night (January 12) as the Chicago rap icon hit the studio with A$AP Rocky, Pusha T, The Game and Re-Up Gang’s Ab-Liva.
defpen

New Music: JID – Surround Sound (Featuring 21 Savage & Baby Tate)

Last year, Dreamville made a triumphant return with the release of J. Cole’s The Off-Season followed by an EP from Cozz and a pair of singles from Earthgang. To kick off the year, Dreamville is returning by way of a new JID single. Following a year in which he worked with Ludacris, Doja Cat and Dua Lipa, the Atlanta native is back working toward the release of his highly anticipated album, The Forever Story. First up, JID is here to deliver a new track called “Surround Sound” with 21 Savage and Baby Tate. Produced by DJ Scheme and Cristo, the track splits into two while providing a platform for Baby Tate to shine while also making room the continuation of 21 Savage’s feature run.
MUSIC
iheart.com

Demi Lovato Holds 'Funeral' For Their Pop Music, Teases New Rock Era

Demi Lovato is preparing to usher in their next era of music, but not without first saying good-bye to their current discography's genre. On Friday (January 21), the 29-year-old entertainer posted to Instagram, jokingly letting fans know their pop hits' days were numbered. Demi shared a photo posing with their...
MUSIC
justjaredjr.com

Joe Jonas Teases Potential New DNCE Music - Listen Now!

Joe Jonas has shared a bit of new music and fans are going straight to DNCE!!. The 32-year-old singer posted new videos to Instagram with Francis Bourgeois, and the background music has fans freaking out. “Train spotting on the WCML with @francis_bourgeois43 #trains,” Joe captioned one video. The music...
MUSIC
NME

George Ezra teases new music and launches ‘Gold Rush Kid’ website

George Ezra has shared a snippet of his forthcoming new music and launched a new website by the name of ‘Gold Rush Kid’. The singer/songwriter is expected to release the follow-up to his March 2018 album ‘Staying At Tamara’s’ later this year. That record followed on from his 2014 debut ‘Wanted On Voyage’.
MUSIC
StyleCaster

Chlöe Bailey Says the Mantra of Her Debut Solo Album Is ‘Bad Bitch Energy’

Chlöe Bailey can describe her debut solo album with three words: bad bitch energy. “It’s very bad bitch energy,” she tells STYLECASTER. “Things that I’m trying to manifest myself to feel on a daily basis. Fake it until you make it.” Chlöe—who is one half of the duo Chloe x Halle with her sister, Halle Bailey—released her debut solo single, “Have Mercy,” in September 2021. The song, which went viral on TikTok and debuted at number 28 on the Billboard Hot 100, is the lead single from Chlöe’s yet untitled solo album, which her sister promises is a must-listen. “Individually, you...
MUSIC
iconvsicon.com

Danny Elfman Releases Innovative AI-Generated Music Video For “In Time”

The legendary Danny Elfman has unveiled a brand new music video for “In Time,” the latest single from his acclaimed new album Big Mess. Directed by Zev Deans (St. Vincent, Chelsea Wolfe, HEALTH), the video features artificial-intelligence-generated visuals created by Italian media artist Lorem and was produced using source footage of Danny that was run through a GAN (generative adversarial network). The result is a hypnotic machine dream that collides the worlds of art and technology, melting and warping Elfman’s appearance through various colors, textures and backgrounds. Watch now HERE.
MUSIC

