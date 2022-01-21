NEC, Horizon still having forfeits because of COVID

SOUTH BELOIT, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–The shine is back on South Beloit boys basketball. The SoBos are enjoying one of the best seasons in school history, currently 17-2 overall, and ranked 6th in the state in 1A. Click on the media player as I discuss what makes this team special with head coach Matt Stucky from our […]

SOUTH BELOIT, IL ・ 30 MINUTES AGO