Stocks wobble, head for another weekly loss; Netflix plunges

Trumann Democrat
 5 days ago

Stocks wobbled between gains and losses on Wall Street Friday...

www.wabashplaindealer.com

WTNH

Dow tumbles 1,000 points as 2022 selloff continues

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped more than 1,000 points Monday as financial markets buckled in anticipation of inflation-fighting measures from the Federal Reserve and fretted over the possibility of conflict between Russia and Ukraine.
Deadline

Market Rebounds In Volatile Trading But Netflix, Meme Stocks Led by AMC Extend Losses Ahead of Fed Meeting, Next Round Of Quarterly Earnings

Wall Street had a wild start to the week, with stock markets rebounding to end Monday higher after plunging on worries about rising interest rates and tensions in Ukraine. Media stocks mostly ended up in positive territory, though AMC and Netflix were notable exceptions, declining 7% and 2.6%, respectively. The Dow, Nasdaq and S&P 500 all finished higher after a swing of hundreds of points. In the early going, he damage was pretty severe, with the S&P joining the Nasdaq in territory that qualifies as a correction. Economists generally define a correction as a 10% decline from the peak, which came last...
TheStreet

Netflix Stock Plunges As Soft Subscriber Outlook Clouds Q4 Earnings

Netflix (NFLX) - Get Netflix, Inc. Report posted stronger-than-expected fourth quarter earnings Thursday, but forecast soft subscriber growth for the first three months of the year amid what it called "Covid overhang" in key overseas markets. Netflix said earnings for the three months ending in December were pegged at $1.15...
The Independent

Netflix stock plunges nearly 20 per cent amid subscriber growth worries

Netflix’s stock price plunged over 19 per cent after the streaming service reported weak first-quarter subscriber growth.The California-based entertainment company announced it had added 8.3 million worldwide subscribers during the October-December period in 2021, or around 200,000 fewer than management had forecast. While acknowledging the competition is having “marginal” effects on its growth in its quarterly shareholder letter, Netflix emphasised its service is still thriving in every country where it’s available.Besides releasing its fourth-quarter results on Thursday (20 January), Netflix also projected an increase of 2.5 million subscribers during the first three months of this year – well below analysts'...
KIRO 7 Seattle

Wall Street extends losses at open; Netflix plunges 20%

BANGKOK — (AP) — Stocks are lower at the open on Wall Street Friday, extending their losses to a fourth consecutive day. The S&P 500 is down 0.3%, the Nasdaq Composite is 0.4% lower and the Dow Jones Industrial Average is down 0.2%. Netflix plunged over 20% after the streaming service delivered another quarter of disappointing subscriber growth. The technology-heavy Nasdaq fell further into a correction, or more than 10% below its peak, while the S&P 500 is on track to end the week at a more than three-month low. Treasury yields fell.
Investor's Business Daily

Stock Market Erases Big Gains, Sells Off As Correction Deepens; Netflix Plunges On Earnings

The stock market sold off after the major stock indexes reversed from big gains, as the correction deepened and indexes fell below some more significant benchmarks. After the stock market close, FANG stock Netflix (NFLX) and medical leader Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) reported their quarterly earnings results, and both sold off in extended trading. Today's…
