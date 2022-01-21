Stocks wobble, head for another weekly loss; Netflix plunges

Netflix’s stock price plunged over 19 per cent after the streaming service reported weak first-quarter subscriber growth.The California-based entertainment company announced it had added 8.3 million worldwide subscribers during the October-December period in 2021, or around 200,000 fewer than management had forecast. While acknowledging the competition is having “marginal” effects on its growth in its quarterly shareholder letter, Netflix emphasised its service is still thriving in every country where it’s available.Besides releasing its fourth-quarter results on Thursday (20 January), Netflix also projected an increase of 2.5 million subscribers during the first three months of this year – well below analysts'...
Comments / 0