Bulldogs win top spot at RJ Sochia Memorial Invite

The Athens Bulldogs took first place at Alexander's RJ Sochia Memorial Tournament with 259 points. Submitted photo

ALBANY — The Athens Bulldogs earned another team victory, taking first place at last Saturday's RJ Sochia Memorial Tournament at Alexander High School.

The Bulldogs scored 259 points to win against the field of 19 teams.

Athens had two champions, three runner-ups, three third-place finishers and two fourth-place finishers.

Tristin Haas gave Athens a first-place champion at 120 pounds. He pinned Circleville's Hayden Liff in 45 seconds in the final match.

Athens' Zavier Campsey was the 157-pound champion. He also won the final match with a pin, taking down Circleville's Logan Holbrook in 1:20.

Athens had second-place finishers in their weight classes in Leo Riley (113 pounds), Luke Kaiser (132 pounds) and Braxton Springer (190 pounds).

The Bulldogs also had three third-place finishers. Leo Martin was third at 106 pounds, pinning Mogadore's Travis Hummel in 1:35 in the third-place match.

Aristotle Arthur pinned Circleville's Lane Adams in 21 seconds to take third place at 138 pounds.

David Farmer was also the third-place finisher at 165 pounds, pinning Jackson's Mike Baker in 2:05.

Athens Adam Porterfield (126 pounds) and Braylon Bacon (285 pounds) were also fourth-place in their weight classes.

Alexander was eighth with 83 points. Camron Oberholzer was the 165-pound champion for the Spartans, as he pinned Jackson's Ethan Rasp in the final.

Trimble was 12th with 61 points. Tabor Lackey was the 175-pound champion, beating Reedsville Eastern's Jayden Evans with a pin in 1:56 in the final match.

Nelsonville-York was tied for ninth with 66 points. Gavin Richards was second at 150 pounds for the Buckeyes.

Coalton Flowers was fourth for Nelsonville-York at 120 pounds.

Athens is scheduled to host the annual John Deno Wrestling Invitational on Saturday at 10 a.m. at McAfee Gymnasium.