Connaughton claims Senior Night pin for Bedford North Lawrence wrestlers

BEDFORD — The Bedford North Lawrence wrestling team celebrated a special event Thursday night when it held its annual Senior Night, using the occasion to bid a fond goodbye to the four seniors — Gunner Connaughton, Javi Paredes, Alessia Agostini and Hunter Morris — who were wrestling the final home matches of their careers.

Unfortunately for the Stars, they invited the wrong guest to the party.

Columbus North showed absolutely no sentimentality, but displayed a whole lot of skill and tenacity while rolling to a 63-15 victory at BNL Fieldhouse.

It did not cancel all the good vibes, however, and the Stars enjoyed a major moment late in the match when Connaughton posted a pin in his match at 195 pounds. He joined sophomore Jorj Filler (120) and freshman Junior Arellano (285) as BNL's winners.

"We knew coming into the match that it would be tough," said BNL head coach Chris Branam. "Columbus North was coming off a great showing at the Conference Indiana Meet. They finished second and beat Bloomington South, which never happened when I was in high school (Branam is a South grad).

"They're fighters and very well-built, strong guys, so credit goes to the coaches for having that turning the right way. I would bet most of the North kids wrestle year-round, and that's what we're trying to get going.

"But it's very nice to be able to have a Senior Night in this final home match of the season so we can recognize and honor these four kids who have worked very hard for us this season. They're great kids."

Connaughton catches Abner

Connaughton carried the senior banner in this one as might be expected from the one truly experienced veteran. He went up against a tough customer in North senior Bryce Abner, who led 2-1 after one period, and still had an edge late in the second.

Abner pulled away from a clinch and seemed momentarily off balance, and that's when Connaughton (12-4) caught him. He rolled Abner to his back, got a side headlock situated, and put Abner's shoulders to the mat for a pin with just four seconds remaining in the second period.

"That's meaningful for sure for him to get that win on Senior Night," Branam said. "I hope that's a good lesson for him about trusting his offense going into sectional. I think he was a little nervous at first with it being Senior Night and he was wrestling tentatively.

"But he relaxed and opened up, trusting his offense, and went after the kid and immediately pinned him. I hope that's what we see again from Gunner in just a little over a week."

Filler gets Stars on board

Filler found a way to get BNL on the scoreboard following tough pin losses by Patrell Childs (106) and Jayden Johnson (113), both with less than a minute remaining. Filler came out aggressively at 120 against Joseph Cloud. He got a takedown fairly quickly to lead 2-0 after a period, then pushed it to 5-0 after two.

Cloud managed a takedown of his own in the final period, but Filler (29-8) held on to take the decision, 5-2.

"Jorj showed a lot of grit tonight," Branam said. "As I told him, wrestling isn't always about getting first-period pins, although those are fun. At the higher levels of wrestling you have to be able to establish a lead and maintain it.

"He wrestled a tight match, but showed a lot control out there. I'm really proud of him."

Arellano slams Thurnall

Arellano was in a major tussle with North's Cody Thurnall for most of the first period with the BNL big man showing the footwork and balance of a ballet dancer to avoid a couple of takedowns.

The two behemoths then pushed, pulled and shoved each other until the clock ticked under 10 seconds. That's when Arellano made his move and body-slammed Thurnall for a takedown and 2-0 lead.

Perhaps shaken by the heavy contact, Thurnall was caught right off the whistle by Arellano, and he clamped down for a pin at the 2:21 mark.

"Junior has proven himself this season," Branam said. "It's not easy being a freshman at the bigger weights, but Junior has done a great job. He's willing to take on anybody, and he's willing to be patient, which is important at heavyweight.

"You see a lot of heavyweight matches that end 1-0 or 2-1 when a guy will make a late move and get points. Junior has that willingness to wait until the time is right to go for decisive moves. He has a very bright future."

Columbus North got wins from Liam Curman (106), Bryce Hawkins (113), Justice Thornton (126), Jason Shuey (132), Evan Saevre (138), Josiah Green (145), Liam Phillips (152), Luke Spurgeon (160), Keller DeSpain (170), Jared Slocumb (182), and Alexander Lozano (220).

BNL is back in action in the Southridge Sectional on Saturday, Jan. 29.

Contact Times-Mail Sports Writer Jeff Bartlett at jeffb@tmnews.com, or on Twitter @jeffbtmnews.