Premier League

Football rumours: Newcastle make second swoop for Jesse Lingard

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EbUT8_0drifYl400

What the papers say

Newcastle have made a second loan offer for Manchester United’s Jesse Lingard after a first offer for the 29-year-old midfielder was reportedly knocked back on Wednesday, according to the Daily Mail. Lingard is said to prefer a loan to St James’ Park, but United are looking for a sale this month before his contract runs out in the summer.

The same paper also reports the Magpies have made a £15.4million bid for 21-year-old Bayer Leverkusen and Netherlands left-back Mitchel Bakker.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eOjld_0drifYl400
Fabio Cannavaro captained Italy to victory at the 2006 World Cup (Nick Potts/PA) (PA Archive)

Fabio Cannavaro, former Italy defender and China coach, has been interviewed by Everton in their search for a new manager. According to the Telegraph, the Toffees are considering the 48-year-old Cannavaro – who captained a World Cup winning Italy side in 2006 – as an option alongside Wayne Rooney and Frank Lampard.

Tottenham have joined the list of clubs interested in signing Hull winger Keane Lewis-Potter. The Times reports the 20-year-old has also attracted interest from Southampton, Leicester and West Ham, and that Hull have already rejected an £8million bid from Brentford.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Tanguy Ndombele: The Times reports Paris Saint-Germain have approached Tottenham for a loan deal for the 25-year-old midfielder with an option of a permanent deal in the summer.

Paul Pogba: The 28-year-old is still yet to communicate to Manchester United or any potential new teams what his intention is, with his contract set to expire in the summer, according to 90 min.

Tribal Football

Man Utd manager Rangnick blocks Lingard from joining Newcastle

Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick has refused to sanction Jesse Lingard's move to Newcastle United. The Magpies have pushed forward plans to sign Lingard, who is out of contract this summer. ESPN says Rangnick has told the club not to sell the English playmaker.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Man Utd set price for Newcastle to take Lingard on-loan

Manchester United are willing to send Jesse Lingard to Newcastle United after rejecting an initial approach. United have turned Newcastle away for now, in an attempt to secure a loan fee, given it would spell the end of Lingard's time at the club. His contract expires in July.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Man Utd would prefer permanent Lingard sale amid Newcastle interest

Manchester United would prefer to sell Jesse Lingard permanently this month. Newcastle United have enquired about taking Lingard on loan for the remainder of the season. With his contract expiring in June, United would rather get something for Lingard now.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Newcastle United’s Eddie Howe already under pressure as shadow of Rafa Benitez looms

Pressure is building on Eddie Howe. The Newcastle United manager takes his team to Elland Road tomorrow to face Leeds United desperately needing a win. The prospect of relegation is growing by the week. There are plenty of points still available and things can change quickly. St James' Park insiders were talking about the importance of beating fellow strugglers before the 1-1 draw with Watford last week, speaking in terms of a mini-league of the bottom five sides in the table. Leeds were very much in the mix at that point but two consecutive wins for Marcelo Bielsa's men changed...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Newcastle return with a second loan offer for Jesse Lingard after Manchester United rejected their first approach for the wantaway midfielder... with the Magpies 'optimistic' a deal can be done before the January window closes

Newcastle United have returned with a second loan offer for Manchester United's Jesse Lingard. Sources say the situation is complicated by United wanting to sell the player this month, given his contract expires in the summer. However, while Lingard is keen on a move to St James' Park...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo: Ralf Rangnick stands by decision to replace Manchester United striker at Brentford

Ralf Rangnick stood by his decision to substitute Cristiano Ronaldo despite the striker's angry reaction during Manchester United's 3-1 win at Brentford. Goals from Anthony Elanga, Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford boosted Manchester United's top-four ambitions. But the spotlight was once again on Ronaldo, who was far from impressed when his number came up with 20 minutes left. The striker trudged off slowly before hurling his coat to the floor as he sat down muttering "why?". However, United interim boss Rangnick said: "He was asking 'why me'?. But I told him I take the decisions in the interest of the team."
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

newschain

