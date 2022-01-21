ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Shea Theodore's OT goal gives Knights win over Canadiens

By Field Level Media
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ScHQk_0drifDT300

Shea Theodore scored at 1:50 into overtime as the Vegas Golden Knights snapped a three-game losing streak with a 4-3 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday night in Las Vegas.

Theodore, who also had two assists, scooped up a loose puck near the right circle and then went around Christian Dvorak and flipped a shot past Samuel Montembeault’s blocker side. It was his eighth goal of the season.

Jonathan Marchessault and William Karlsson each had a goal and an assist and Chandler Stephenson also scored for Vegas while Robin Lehner finished with 24 saves.

Mike Hoffman, Tyler Toffoli and Michael Pezzetta scored for Montreal. Montembeault, who had made a career-high 48 saves in a 5-3 win at Dallas on Tuesday, topped that with 49 saves Thursday.

Vegas took a 1-0 lead at the 3:40 mark of the first period. Stephenson, playing in his 300th career NHL game, scooped up a rebound of Evgenii Dadonov’s bad-angle shot from the left wing and roofed a shot on Montembeault’s glove side. It was Stephenson’s 12th goal of the season.

Montreal tied it near the end of the period on Pezzetta’s fourth goal of the season and second in two games. He knocked in a rebound of Artturi Lehkonen’s shot.

The Golden Knights regained the lead midway through the second period on a power-play goal by Karlsson, who rushed down the slot and backhanded a pass from Marchessault under Montembeault’s right arm.

The Canadiens tied it at 2-2 a few minutes later. On the power play, Toffoli crashed the net and put in a rebound of Nick Suzuki’s shot - Toffoli’s seventh goal of the season.

Montreal took its first lead at the 6:15 mark of the third period. Hoffman one-timed Dvorak’s pass from the left faceoff dot under Lehner’s right arm. It was Hoffman’s sixth goal of the season.

The Golden Knights tied it at the 11:39 mark on a power-play goal by Marchessault, who drifted down the right side and took a crossing pass from Karlsson. He snapped a shot from the right circle past Montembeault’s glove side for his 19th goal of the season.

--Field Level Media

Reuters

Reuters

