Charlie McAvoy's late goal lifts Bruins past Capitals

By Field Level Media
 1 day ago
EditorsNote: Edits to “sticks” in 4th graf, adds word in 9th graf

Charlie McAvoy scored a power-play goal with 45 seconds left in the third period to lift the Boston Bruins to a 4-3 win against the visiting Washington Capitals on Thursday night.

David Pastrnak scored two goals, Jake DeBrusk also scored, and Linus Ullmark made 14 saves for his seventh straight win as a starter for the Bruins, who have won six of the past seven.

Evgeny Kuznetsov, Lars Eller and Nicklas Backstrom scored, and Vitek Vanecek made 29 saves for the Capitals, who lost to the Bruins 7-3 on Jan. 10.

The Bruins took a 3-2 lead at 9:41 of the third period when a centering pass by DeBrusk went off the sticks of both Vanecek and Kuznetsov and slightly across the goal line for his sixth goal of the season.

Backstrom answered 36 seconds later with a goal to tie it 3-3.

Kuznetsov scored from the bottom of the left circle to give the Capitals a 1-0 lead at 4:07 of the first period.

Boston scored on its first shot of the game to tie the score 1-1 at 4:57 of the first.

Pastrnak left the puck for a trailing Taylor Hall, and he took a wrist shot from the top of the right circle. The puck hit traffic and banked to Pastrnak, who scored into the open side of the net.

Pastrnak got loose on a breakaway and stuffed the puck under Vanecek’s outstretched left hand to give the Bruins a 2-1 lead at 8:37 of the second period.

The Capitals tied it 2-2 at 16:12 of the second period when Eller’s wrist shot from the left faceoff dot went off Ullmark’s glove and into the net.

Brad Marchand -- who leads the Bruins in goals (20), assists (23) and points (43) -- sustained an upper-body injury in the second period and did not return.

Boston forward Anton Blidh and Washington defenseman Nick Jensen also left the game with injuries and did not return.

--Field Level Media

CBS Boston

Brad Marchand Snatches Fan’s Phone, Records Hilarious Message Before Bruins-Capitals Game

BOSTON (CBS) — Brad Marchand is a man of the people — and one funny guy. The Bruins forward had some fun with a Boston fan ahead of Thursday night’s game against the Capitals, in a way that only Brad Marchand could. As he made his way off the ice following pregame warmups, Marchand started giving out his usual high-fives and fist bumps to the fans there to greet him. One young fan was recording it on his phone, which is when Marchand decided to have his fun. He snagged the phone as he walked through the tunnel and recorded a rather...
NHL
CBS Boston

Bruins Upset With ‘Cheap Hit’ That Knocked Brad Marchand Out Of Win Over Capitals

BOSTON (CBS) — The Bruins earned a spirited 4-3 win over the Washington Capitals on Thursday night, but it may have come at a cost. Brad Marchand had to leave the game in the second period after taking a hit from behind by Washington’s Garnet Hathaway, which head coach Bruce Cassidy called a “cheap hit.” Marchand suffered an upper-body injury on the play, which occurred a little more than halfway through the second period. The Bruins winger went into the corner to play the puck, and Hathaway lined him up and delivered a crushing blow right between the numbers, sending Marchand...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Marchand Injury Could Help Boost DeBrusk’s Trade Value for Bruins

When a superstar gets injured, it’s never a good thing for a team in the NHL. While there can be silver linings and saving-graces, there’s no pretending that things will be better without the player in the lineup than they would be with them. This is especially true in the case of Brad Marchand who went down with an injury during Thursday’s 4-3 victory for the Boston Bruins against the Washington Capitals.
NHL
985thesportshub.com

McAvoy’s Late Goal Seal B’s 4-3 Win // Marchand Injury // Patriots Coaching Staff – 1/21 (Hour 1)

(00:00) Day #2 of Fred, Rich and Wallach broadcasting from three different places. Rest in peace, Meatloaf. (15:10) WHAT HAPPENED LAST NIGHT: Charlie McAvoy’s late goal lifts the Boston Bruins to a 4-3 win over the Washington Capitals. Brad Marchand injured his right shoulder in the second period after a hit from Garnet Hathaway. After their blowout loss to the Bills, the Patriots must make coaching changes.
NHL
Japers' Rink

Capitals vs. Bruins Recap: Late Penalty Dooms Caps

Game Summary - Event Summary - Shot Summary - Face-off Summary - Play By Play - Home TOI - Visitor TOI - HockeyViz - Money Puck - Natural Stat Trick. Tonight’s game was going to be a tough uphill battle for the Capitals, missing two of their top blueliners with John Carlson (COVID protocol) and Dmitry Orlov (suspension) and without the services of T.J. Oshie (injury) and Conor Sheary (COVID protocol). On top of that they would be facing an angry Boston team that got their butts handed to them just two nights ago at home. If the Caps wanted to get a win they’d need top-tier goaltending and be able to take advantage of whatever chances they could get against a strong possession team.
NHL
NHL

Third Line, Pastrnak Lift Bruins Past Winnipeg

BOSTON - David Pastrnak's torrid stretch continued as he delivered the winner with a one-time blast on the power play early in the third period - his 11th goal of the month - to lift the Bruins past the Winnipeg Jets, 3-2, on Saturday afternoon at TD Garden. The victory marked Boston's 10th in 12 games to start January.
NHL
KTVZ

Pastrnak’s power-play goal lifts Bruins over Jets, 3-2

BOSTON (AP) — David Pastrnak scored a tiebreaking power-play goal early in the third period to give the surging Boston Bruins a 3-2 win over the travel-weary Winnipeg Jets on Saturday. Charlie Coyle and Oskar Steen also scored for Boston, which is 10-2 since New Year’s Day. Tuukka Rask made 21 saves for Boston. Andrew Copp and Jansen Harkins each had a goal for the Jets, and Connor Hellebuyck stopped 29 shots. Boston’s leading scorer, Brad Marchand, surprisingly returned to the lineup Saturday after leaving Thursday’s game with an apparent right shoulder injury.
NHL
NESN

Bruins Wrap: Charlie McAvoy Leads Way For Boston With Game-Winner

BOSTON — It took some last-second heroics, but the Boston Bruins came out on top over the Washington Capitals on Thursday night, 4-3. It was the David Pastrnak and Charlie McAvoy show at TD Garden and the win even featured a couple New England Patriots in the stands. With...
NHL
Boston 25 News WFXT

12-year-old boy recieves a unique message from Bruins Player

BOSTON — Thursday night’s Bruins game left one fan in awe after his phone was taken by Bruins player, Brad Marchand. Boston 25′s Anchor Nicole Oliverio spoke exclusively with 12-year-old Aiden Smith of Stoneham about this unexpected surprise. According to Smith, he was recording the Bruins warm...
NHL
NESN

Young Bruins Fan Overjoyed After Brad Marchand Selfie Video Goes Viral

Aiden Smith admitted he was initially a bit puzzled when Boston Bruins forward Brad Marchand walked through the tunnel after pregame warmups Thursday and grabbed the 12-year-old’s phone right from his outstretched hands. “I see (Taylor) Hall come down, that’s pretty cool, and I see Marchand,” Aiden told NESN...
NHL
ZACK MACEWEN'S MOM COMMENTS ON HIS FIGHT WITH ZDENO CHARA

For parents of hockey players, it's never easy watching your kid step up to a fight on the ice. That worry must intensify greatly when your son decides to challenge a giant like Zdeno Chara. On Tuesday night, Zack MacEwan, known as a scrappy player, decided to drop the gloves...
NHL
Yardbarker

Today in Hockey History: Jan. 20

Two of the greatest players who ever skated in the National Hockey League had memorable performances on this date. Plus, the number 1,000 was a reoccurring theme, a shortened season began, and a dynamic duo in Chicago hit a pair of personal milestones. Let’s take our daily trip back through time and relive the best hockey moments from Jan. 20.
NHL
Reuters

Reuters

