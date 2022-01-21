ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Jason Robertson leads Stars to high-scoring win over Sabres

 2 days ago
Jason Robertson scored his second power-play goal with 3:32 remaining in the third period to lift the visiting Dallas Stars to a 5-4 victory over the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday.

Tyler Seguin matched Robertson with two goals and an assist and Roope Hintz had one of each for the Stars, who went 4-for-5 on the power play. John Klingberg notched three assists and Braden Holtby made 20 saves as Dallas snapped a three-game losing streak.

Defenseman Rasmus Dahlin collected a goal and two assists and rookie Jack Quinn added one of each for the Sabres, who have lost nine of their past 11 games (2-6-3). Dylan Cozens and Alex Tuch also tallied, Henri Jokiharju had two assists and Aaron Dell turned aside 42 shots for Buffalo.

Seguin wired a sharp-angle shot that caromed off Sabres defenseman Mark Pysyk and into the net to forge a tie at 3-3 with 8:20 remaining in the second period.

Tuch regained the advantage for Buffalo just over 2 1/2 minutes later before Seguin knotted it up again with a power-play goal at 12:23 of the third period.

Robertson then batted the puck out of mid-air in front of the net to give the Stars a 5-4 lead. The goal was the 15th of the season and sixth in nine games for Robertson.

Dahlin used a head-and-shoulder fake to maneuver around Dallas’ Joel Kiviranta before backhanding the puck past Holtby to open the scoring at 2:47 of the first period.

Dahlin wasn’t done as he made a deft pass between his legs to set up Quinn’s first career NHL goal just under four minutes later.

Quinn skated in and wired a shot from the right circle that sailed under the crossbar to give Buffalo a 2-0 lead. The 20-year-old was playing in his second career game since being selected by the Sabres with the eighth overall pick of the 2020 draft.

Robertson converted from the slot to halve the deficit with 3:10 remaining in the first period before Cozens restored the two-goal edge early in the second.

Dallas trimmed its deficit at 5:26 of the second period. On a power play, Robertson alertly found Hintz at the doorstep for the latter’s team co-leading 16th goal of the season.

