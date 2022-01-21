ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Avalanche continue hot streak by beating Kings 4-1

By The Associated Press
 1 day ago

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kiefer Sherwood scored his first goal in nearly three years, Mikko Rantanen had a power-play goal and the Colorado Avalanche stayed hot with a 4-1 win over the Los Angeles Kings.

Nicolas Aube-Kubel and Devon Toews also scored for the Avalanche who have won five straight and are 10-0-1 in their past 11. Darcy Kuemper made 40 saves as Colorado won the second game of back-to-back after defeating Anaheim 2-0 on Wednesday.

Anze Kopitar had a power-play goal, Jonathan Quick made 23 saves and the Kings have lost three straight.

