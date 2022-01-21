ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine real estate prices soared in 2021, sales ticked up

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine home prices increased by more than a sixth in 2021 while the volume of sales also increased slightly. Single-family existing homes rose to a median...

