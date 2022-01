Solana price analysis is bearish today. Strong resistance present at $171. Solana trading price is $106. The Solana price analysis is bearish today as we expect the bears to continue ruling over the market with their unparalleled control against the bulls. On the other hand, the bulls are trying hard to get back into action and take control to raise the price of SOL. Therefore, the bears might have to be cautious as we look at new bullish market possibilities. The SOL/USD price has gradually increased today; on January 22, 2022, the price rose from $112 to $106 while maintaining this momentum as it continues to decline in value. Solana has been down 15.15% in the last 24 hours, with a trading volume of $3,384,940,114.

STOCKS ・ 16 HOURS AGO