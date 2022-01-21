ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Kroger Offers $1 Grocery Delivery (For a Limited Time)

By Source Staff
Davidson County Source
Davidson County Source
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OexAi_0dridCVu00
photo from Kroger

Kroger has announced a new initiative to provide contact-less, doorstep grocery delivery service to customers for $1 with an order of $35 or more for a limited time.

“As customers continue to experience winters cold amidst the ongoing pandemic, we encourage shoppers to consider grocery delivery for the added relief it can bring to their shopping experience,” said Melissa Eads, corporate affairs manager, for the Kroger Nashville division. “Our delivery service offers shoppers the convenience of placing orders on Kroger.com or in the Kroger app and having fresh groceries delivered contact-free and at a time convenient for them.”

To place an order, customers sign into their account, enter their ZIP code, and choose delivery as their shopping method. Then, they simply fill their online cart with the items they need and love. No additional action is needed for customers to activate their delivery savings as it will be applied automatically at checkout.

For more information about the delivery offering, visit kroger.com.

About Kroger:

At Kroger, we are Fresh for Everyone™ and dedicated to our Purpose: To Feed the Human Spirit®. We serve customers daily through a seamless shopping experience. We are committed to creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities by 2025.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
citywatchla.com

New Report Reveals Kroger Grocery Workers Struggle to Afford Healthy Food

That’s one revelation coming from a survey of 10,287 workers who described working conditions at Kroger stores in 20 counties across Washington state, Wyoming, Colorado and much of Southern California. The Economic Roundtable, a Los Angeles-based nonprofit organization, conducted the research. The survey was a critical foundation of a report that documents employment and corporate investment practices. Titled Hungry at the Table and released January 11, the report also examines Kroger’s labor practices, economic workings and community impact. The work was commissioned by the United Food and Commercial Workers union. (Disclosure: UFCW is a financial supporter of Capital & Main.)
LOS ANGELES, CA
Entrepreneur

Is Kroger Stock a Winner in the Grocery Store Industry?

American grocery retailer Kroger (KR) has secured a strong foothold in the industry, with disruptive product and service offerings. So, given its continued commitment and differentiated strategies to boost its operational performance and achieve sustainable growth, is the stock poised to soar in price? Read on to learn our view.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nashville, TN
Lifestyle
Local
Tennessee Food & Drinks
Nashville, TN
Food & Drinks
City
Nashville, TN
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
manchesterinklink.com

Grocery Hunt: Happy (Chinese) New Year!

Welcome to year two of the Grocery Hunt, Manchester Ink Link’s guide to Manchester-area grocery store prices. Like last year, we’re tracking the prices and availability of grocery items requested by our readers week by week at Manchester’s three supermarkets. This week, we are also checking the prices for staple items and will provide trends for those items throughout the year. We also welcome contributions from our readers – see a good price or a unique item in the Manchester area? E-mail it to us at andy@manchesterinklink.com and we will include it!
MANCHESTER, NH
StreetInsider.com

Kroger (KR) and Nuro Announce Expanded Collaboration, Showcasing New Autonomous Vehicles Set to Power Grocery Delivery Service

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) and Nuro announced today an expanded collaboration to continue redefining the customer experience leveraging autonomous vehicles with the introduction of Nuro's third-generation autonomous delivery vehicle.
HOUSTON, TX
progressivegrocer.com

PCC Community Markets Teams With Shipt on Grocery Delivery

PCC Community Markets and Shipt have joined forces to bring same-day grocery delivery to customers across Washington state’s Puget Sound area. Shipt Shoppers can deliver PCC items to residents’ doors in as short a time as one hour. “PCC is committed to providing exceptional products and experiences for...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Seekingalpha.com

Kroger and Nuro expands partnership for new autonomous vehicles grocery delivery service

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) and Nuro has expanded collaboration to continue redefining the customer experience leveraging autonomous vehicles with the introduction of Nuro's third-generation autonomous delivery vehicle. The company and Nuro announced a partnership back in 2018 to deliver fresh groceries with all-electric, autonomous vehicles. "Our expanded collaboration with Nuro...
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grocery Shopping#Groceries#Food Drink#Kroger Nashville#Kroger Com
BGR.com

These 2 popular frozen foods are being pulled from grocery store shelves

Here’s one of the unfortunate realities that goes hand-in-hand with buying a regular staple of goods from your local grocery store. It’s the fact that safety concerns sometimes result in product recalls to be aware of. A mishap in a manufacturing facility. Packages not correctly labeling all ingredients — all kinds of problems can result in such a recall. In fact, those of you who’ve recently bought spinach from a Lidl store? You’ll for sure want to be aware of this first recall and its details.
FOOD SAFETY
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Inflation Is Driving Grocery Shoppers to Trade Down (or Out)

Back in November, market researcher IRI predicted that inflation on consumer packaged goods could run at 8% for the first half of 2022—well past the 5% threshold at which, historically, sales of affected goods have started to fall. Since then, the situation has only become more tenuous, according to...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Delivery Service
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The Independent

Amazon worker asks people not to buy groceries from retail giant in viral TikTok video

An individual claiming to be an Amazon employee took to TikTok to beg shoppers to quit buying their food and drinks from the retail behemoth. A TikTok user with the handle @rxggiv sparked interest after they posted a video of themselves sorting packages at what appears to be an Amazon warehouse. A caption alongside the video asks consumers not to use Amazon for their grocery needs. "A little advice from an Amazon employee...[please] stop buying beverages or food products from Amazon," the video said. The TikTok user explained why they made the video in the comments. @rxggiv...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Davidson County Source

Davidson County Source

Nashville, TN
1
Followers
112
Post
20
Views
ABOUT

Davidson County Source is your personal portal to all things Davidson County.

 https://davidsoncountysource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy