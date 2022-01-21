ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GBP/USD sticks to the consolidative tone – UOB

By Pablo Piovano
FXStreet.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIn opinion of FX Strategists at UOB Group, Cable is still seen navigating the 1.3560-1.3725 range for the time being. 24-hour view: “GBP traded between 1.3588 and 1.3662 yesterday, close to our expected sideway-trading range of 1.3585/1.3660. The underlying tone has weakened somewhat and the bias is tilted to the downside....

www.fxstreet.com

actionforex.com

GBP/USD Weekly Outlook

GBP/.USD’s pull back from 1.3748 extended lower last week but outlook is unchanged. Initial bias remains neutral this week for more consolidative trading. but downside of retreat should be contained by 1.3489 support to bring another rally. As noted before, corrective fall from 1.4282 should have completed with three waves down to 1.3158, after hitting 1.3164 medium term fibonacci level. Above 1.3748 will target 1.3833 first. Sustained break of 1.3833 will pave the way back to retest 1.4248 high.
FXStreet.com

USD/JPY: Further decline expected below 113.40 – UOB

If USD/JPY breaks below 113.40 it could retest the 113.00 neighbourhood in the next weeks, suggest FX Strategists at UOB Group. 24-hour view: “We highlighted yesterday that ‘the bias for USD is tilted the downside but any weakness is unlikely to break 114.00’. The expected USD weakness exceeded our anticipation USD dropped to 113.94. Downward momentum has improved and USD is likely to weaken further. A break of the support at 113.70 would not be surprising but the next support at 113.40 is unlikely to come under threat. Resistance is at 114.05 followed by 114.20.”
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD still risks a probable move lower – UOB

EUR/USD faces some downside pressure although it should meet decent support around 1.1285, noted UOB Group’s FX Strategists. 24-hour view: “We expected EUR to trade ‘sideways within a range of 1.1320/1.1370’ yesterday. EUR subsequently rose to 1.1368 before dropping to 1.1301 during NY session. Downward momentum has improved somewhat and EUR could edge lower but a sustained drop below the major support at 1.1285 is unlikely. Resistance is at 1.1335, a breach of 1.1360 would indicate that the current mild downward pressure has eased.”
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD faces some consolidation within 0.7140-0.7285 – UOB

AUD/USD is predicted to keep the range bound theme between 0.7140 and 0.7285 in the near term, suggested FX Strategists at UOB Group. 24-hour view: “We highlighted yesterday that AUD ‘could edge higher to 0.7260’ but we were of the view that ‘0.7285 is unlikely to come into the picture’. While our view was not wrong as AUD rose to 0.7275, we did not expect the swift and sharp pullback from the high (low has been 0.7207). The pullback has room to extend but any weakness is expected to encounter solid support at 0.7170. Resistance is at 0.7225 followed by 0.7240.”
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD: Dollar’s upside has further to run in the first half of 2022 – Rabobank

Analysts from Rabobank consider the US dollar’s upside has further to run in the first half of 2022 and they maintain a 6 month price forecast for EUR/USD of 1.10. “We remain constructive on the outlook for the USD, at least through the first half of the year. Aside from supportive interest rate differentials, the USD may be a beneficiary of safe-haven flows in the weeks ahead connected to the news-flow regarding a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine. That said, the bullish USD view is not without risks, particularly in the latter months of 2022.”
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD faces support around 1.1285 – UOB

In opinion of FX Strategists at UOB Group, further pullbacks in EUR/USD are seen limited around the 1.1285 level for the time being. 24-hour view: “EUR traded in a relatively quiet manner between 1.1315 and 1.1356 yesterday before closing at 1.1341 (+0.14%). Momentum indicators are mostly neutral and EUR is likely to trade sideways for today, expected to be within a range of 1.1320/1.1370.”
FXStreet.com

NZD/USD sticks to the range bound theme – UOB

24-hour view: “NZD rose to a high of 0.6810 yesterday before easing off to close at 0.6787 (+0.33%). The movement is viewed as part of a consolidation and NZD is likely to trade between 0.6755 and 0.6805 for today.”. Next 1-3 weeks: “On Monday (17 Jan, spot at 0.6810),...
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD could climb as high as 1.3750 – ING

Political noise in the UK is certainly not impacting the pound. Economists at ING expect EUR/GBP to drift to the 0.8270/80 area neighborhood and GBP/USD to lurch higher towards 1.3670 or even 1.3750. “Unsurprisingly political risk has not damaged GBP, where the focus remains squarely on whether the BoE hikes...
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD consolidates below 1.3650 amid weaker US dollar, bull cross

GBP/USD holds onto the previous rebound above 1.3600. Hotter UK inflation supports BOE rate hike calls, DXY drops amid risk recovery. Bull cross confirmation and bullish RSI allow room for more upside in cable. GBP/USD is consolidating gains below 1.3650, as the bulls gather pace for the next push higher.
actionforex.com

GBP/USD Falls into Correction

The sterling fell back after a slowdown in Britain’s wage growth in November. Sentiment favors the pound after it rallied above the daily resistance at 1.3700. However, an overbought RSI has cut back buyers’ appetite. A break below 1.3630 has prompted some traders to take profit, driving down the price.
actionforex.com

Currency Pair of the Week: GBP/USD

The UK employment situation continues to strengthen. In December, the number of people claiming unemployment benefits fell by 43,300 vs an expectation of -36,000. In addition, the revision to the November print nearly doubled from -49,800 to -95,100. The Unemployment Rate fell to 4.1% vs 4.2% expected and 4.2% in November. On the inflation front, the UK will release December CPI on Wednesday. Expectations are for a headline print of 5.2% YoY vs 5.3% YoY in November. If CPI comes out as expected, it will be the highest reading since September 2011. Core CPI, which excludes food, energy, alcohol and tobacco, is expected to be 3.9% YoY vs 4.0% YoY in November. With the elevated inflation readings and strong employment data, the CME BOE Watch Tool is showing that markets are pricing in a 100% chance of a rate hike at the February 3rd meeting.
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD appears neutral, downside risks remain on GBP crosses – Morgan Stanley

Analysts at Morgan Stanley remain neutral on the GBP/USD pair despite potential four Bank of England (BOE) interest rate hikes over the next 12 months. "We remain neutral on GBP/USD but see increasing downside risks on crosses as growth headwinds from surging inflation, Brexit adjustment, and substantial fiscal consolidation, alongside market expectations for 4 rate hikes and already long positioning, means GBP is likely to lag its G10 peers."
FXStreet.com

Trading GBP/USD ahead of UK inflation news

1.3624 – The major horizontal resistance. 1.3661 – High of January 18, 2022. 1.3700 – The psychological number. The pair might face some support near the listed price levels on the downside. Short term support. 1.3568 – The low of October 12, 2021. 1.3536 –The major...
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD: 1.3500/1.3460 should be an important support near-term – SocGen

Cable is offered for third day. Economists at Société Générale spots significant support for GBP/USD at the 1.3500/1.3460 region. “Daily Ichimoku cloud at 1.3500/1.3460 should be an important support near-term.”. Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled...
FXStreet.com

USD/JPY: Downside bias seems to lose strength – UOB

The breakout of 114.75 would indicate that the downside pressure in USD/JPY has alleviated. 24-hour view: “Yesterday, we held the view that ‘the rebound in USD has scope to extend but a break of the strong resistance at 114.75 is unlikely’. Our view was not wrong as USD rose to a high of 114.64 before easing off. Upward momentum is beginning to wane and USD is unlikely to strengthen much further. For today, USD is more likely to consolidate and trade between 114.20 and 114.65.”
FXStreet.com

USD/MYR faces some consolidation near term - UOB

Quek Ser Leang at UOB Group’s Global Economics & Markets Research suggests USD/MYR could navigate within the 4.1680-4.2060 range. “For this week, USD/MYR is more likely to consolidate between 4.1680 and 4.2060. Looking ahead, a break of 4.1680 is not ruled but any decline is expected to encounter solid support at 4.1620 followed by 4.1560.”
