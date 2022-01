You may not see daffodils in bloom just yet, but there is color to be had from early-blooming bulbs — even if you forgot to plant bulbs in the fall. The nice way to fool Mother Nature and put your porch plantings into a spring mood is to purchase flowering iris, dwarf daffodils, winter pansies and primroses now and set these early bloomers still in their plastic nursery pots into your empty porch and patio pots. You can dig into the old potting soil and bury the potted daffs, pansies and iris or just set them on top of the soil and hide the nursery pots with sheets of moss that can be pulled from the trunks of trees or from boulders in your garden.

TACOMA, WA ・ 5 HOURS AGO