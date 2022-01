Here is what you need to know on Thursday, January 20:. Following a three-day rally, the US Dollar Index closed in the negative territory on Wednesday as retreating US Treasury bond yields made it difficult for the greenback to preserve its strength. With the benchmark 10-year US T-bond yield holding steady near 1.85% early Thursday, the dollar is staying resilient against its rivals. Later in the session, the European Central Bank (ECB) will release the accounts of its December policy meeting. The weekly Initial Jobless Claims, Existing Home Sales and Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Survey from the US will be looked upon for fresh impetus in the second half of the week.

CURRENCIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO