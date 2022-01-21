ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Titans vs. Bengals Watch Parties Near You

Photo: Titans Facebook

Saturday, January 22nd at 3:30 PM the Titans face the Bengals for their first playoff game of the year.

There are plenty of restaurants and bars in your area to catch the game with fellow Titans fans. If you weren’t able to buy tickets you can find the nearest spot to grab some drinks and food while you cheer on your favorite team.

1Walk of Fame Park

121 4th Ave S, Nashville, TN 37203

The city of Nashville will play the game on Broadway much like the 2017 Predators Stanley Cup series.

2American Legion Post 82

3204 Gallatin Pike, Nashville, TN 37216

At America Legion, you can enjoy two for one draft beers.

3Assembly Food Hall

5505 Broadway Place, Nashville, TN 37203

If you wear Titans gear you will get $10 off domestic beer buckets. After the game, live music will be played from DJ Diesel aka Shaquille O’Neal. The Skydeck is located on the third level of Assembly Hall in the Fifth and Broadway development. This is a free event.

4Nashville Underground

105 Broadway, Nashville, TN 37201

At Nashville Underground, you can reserve a table. It is first come first serve. Doors open at 12 PM.

5MJ’s Sports Bar and Grill

1253 NW Broad Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37129

The doors will open at 3 PM. There is no cover charge, $10 domestic beer buckets, $4 Tennessee Titans mixed drinks and $6 burger and fries.

6Tommy’s Bar and Grill

1203 Hazlewood Drive, Smyrna, TN

Enjoy the game at Tommy’s. Tables are first come first serve.

7Marrowbone Creek Brewing Company

240 S Main Street, Ashland City, TN

It is free to the public. They will have craft beer on tap and a full event space.

8Kat’s Bar & Grill

2037 N Mount Juliet Road, Mount Juliet

Kat’s is celebrating the playoff game with an array of drink and food specials for the big game. Bucket prices are $14 for domestic, $16 for Dos Equis, and $28 for 12 wings and a buck of domestic beer.

9Sam’s Sports Grill

300 Indian Lake Boulevard, Hendersonville

Sam’s is a designated official game day hangout. And with over 40 TVs you won’t miss one moment of the action.

10Tony’s Eat & Drink

1000 Meridian Boulevard, Franklin

Tony’s is welcoming locals to watch the game. Happy hour specials will be available during the game with beer bucket and nacho specials.

11Party Fowl

719 8th Avenue South, Nashville

2620 Lebanon Pike, Nashville

127 SE Broad Street, Murfreesboro

1914 Galleria Boulevard, Franklin

All locations at Party Fowl will be cheering on the Titans as you enjoy Nashville’s Hot Chicken. If you arrive early, you could try one of the new Nashville Hot Chicken doughnuts rolling out this Saturday. And there will be swag giveaways at all locations.

12Bear Creek Sports Bar and Grill

1533 Bear Creek Pike, Columbia

You can watch the game at Bear Creek and it’s one of the fan favorites for wings in the area.

Although some restaurants have not formally announced an official watch party places like Toot’s, Johnathan’s Grille, Buffalo Wild Wings and Miller’s Ale House have dozens of TVs and deals.

