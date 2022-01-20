Mizuho Securities Assumes Boston Properties Inc. (BXP) at Neutral

Mizuho Securities analyst Paul Fremont downgraded AVANGRID (NYSE: AGR) from Neutral to Underperform with a price target of $47.00 (from $48.00). The analyst commented, "We are lowering our rating to Underperform from Neutral, and revising our PT downward to $47 from $48, given our projections for a weaker earnings outlook. We expect earnings growth to be challenged in 2022 & 2023 as we assume no contribution from the proposed PNM merger, which remains subject to regulatory approval in New Mexico. While we do assume PNM contributes to 2024 earnings, our estimates fall short of the company's 6% to 8% growth target as we have increased our equity issuance assumptions to $2 billion total for 2023 and 2024 to support the company's credit metrics."

STOCKS ・ 4 DAYS AGO